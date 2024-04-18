Football

Champions League: Vinicius Junior Injured During Real Madrid's QF Win Over Man City

Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior appeared to hurt his groin during a race to the ball with Manchester City defender Kyle Walker in extra time at Etihad Stadium. Real Madrid won the match on penalties to advance to the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 semi-finals

AP
Manchester City's Kyle Walker fights for the ball with Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior (right) during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final, second leg match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Photo: AP
Vinicius Junior was taken off injured in the Champions League quarter-finals second leg between Manchester City and Real Madrid on Wednesday. (More Football News)

The Brazil winger appeared to hurt his groin during a race to the ball with City defender Kyle Walker in extra time at Etihad Stadium.

He was holding the inside of his thigh and dropped to the ground in pain before being replaced by Lucas Vazquez in the 103rd minute.

UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid vs Manchester City - Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Champions League: Real Madrid Knock Manchester City Out In Penalties, Enter SFs - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

The game had gone into extra time after it finished 1-1 in regulation. The match was tied 4-4 on aggregate after the first leg ended 3-3 in Madrid last week.

Rodrygo fired 14-time champion Madrid ahead in the 12th minute and Kevin De Bruyne leveled for City in the 76th.

Real Madrid advanced to the semifinals after winning 4-3 on penalties.

Antonio Rudiger struck the decisive spot kick after the game had finished 1-1 through extra time and 4-4 on aggregate.

