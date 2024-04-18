Real Madrid players celebrate after wining the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger celebrates at the end of the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's goalkeeper Ederson, right, fails to save the ball as Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger scores the winning penalty during a penalty shootout during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Real Madrid's goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, right, fails to save the ball as Manchester City's goalkeeper Ederson, left, scores a penalty during a penalty shootout during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Real Madrid's goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, right, saves a penalty by Manchester City's Bernardo Silva during a shootout during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Real Madrid's Rodrygo celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne kicks the ball with Real Madrid's Toni Kroos during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.