Sports

Champions League: Real Madrid Knock Manchester City Out In Penalties, Enter SFs - In Pics

Manchester City’s dreams of retaining the UEFA Champions League and completing a historic 'double treble' were shattered after a dramatic penalty shoot-out loss to Real Madrid in the second leg of their quarter-final clash in Manchester. Bernardo Silva and Mateo Kovacic both missed from the spot as City were beaten 4-3 on penalties after their pulsating quarter-final tie ended 4-4 on aggregate. Rodrygo had given Real an early lead in the second leg at the Etihad Stadium but City otherwise dominated and, after creating a host of chances, finally made it 1-1 on the night through Kevin De Bruyne in the 76th minute.

UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid vs Manchester City Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Real Madrid players celebrate after wining the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid vs Manchester City Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger celebrates at the end of the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid vs Manchester City Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
Manchester City's goalkeeper Ederson, right, fails to save the ball as Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger scores the winning penalty during a penalty shootout during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid vs Manchester City Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
Real Madrid's goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, right, fails to save the ball as Manchester City's goalkeeper Ederson, left, scores a penalty during a penalty shootout during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid vs Manchester City Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid vs Manchester City Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
Real Madrid's goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, right, saves a penalty by Manchester City's Bernardo Silva during a shootout during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid vs Manchester City Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid vs Manchester City Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
Real Madrid's Rodrygo celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid vs Manchester City Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne kicks the ball with Real Madrid's Toni Kroos during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

