Sports

Champions League: Real Madrid Knock Manchester City Out In Penalties, Enter SFs - In Pics

Manchester City’s dreams of retaining the UEFA Champions League and completing a historic 'double treble' were shattered after a dramatic penalty shoot-out loss to Real Madrid in the second leg of their quarter-final clash in Manchester. Bernardo Silva and Mateo Kovacic both missed from the spot as City were beaten 4-3 on penalties after their pulsating quarter-final tie ended 4-4 on aggregate. Rodrygo had given Real an early lead in the second leg at the Etihad Stadium but City otherwise dominated and, after creating a host of chances, finally made it 1-1 on the night through Kevin De Bruyne in the 76th minute.