Football

AIFF Senior Official Accused Of Physically Assaulting Two Women Footballers: Report

The incident reportedly occurred in a Goa hotel, where Khad FC is staying while competing in Indian Women's League 2. All India Football Federation executive committee member Deepak Sharma is alleged to have slapped the two players, who have complained to AIFF’s competitions committee

Advertisement

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Goa Football Association has reportedly informed Mapusa police about the incident.
info_icon

All India Football Federation (AIFF) executive committee member Deepak Sharma reportedly physically assaulted two female footballers of Indian Women’s League 2 (IWL 2) club Khad FC in Goa on Thursday night (March 28, 2024) over boiling eggs. The players complained to the AIFF’s competitions committee the following day. (More Football News)

“Yesterday (Thursday), as the dinner was over, we went to our rooms to boil eggs. Due to this reason, Deepak Sharma got offended and stormed into our room. He slapped us, assaulted us physically,” the two players wrote in their complaint, supported by three witnesses, according to a Times of India report.

Advertisement

The report adds that the players said Sharma was perennially in an “inebriated (drunken) state” and carried alcohol with him when Khad FC travelled from Himachal Pradesh to Delhi before the league. “He was drinking in front of us,” the report quotes the players as saying in the complaint.

The Himachal Pradesh-based Khad FC outfit is in Goa to compete in IWL 2. Sharma is Himachal Pradesh Football Association's general secretary and deputy chairman of AIFF’s competitions committee.

AIFF headquarters in New Delhi - AIFF Website
AIFF Woman Staffer Alleges Harassment By Male Colleague In Admin Dept: Source

BY PTI

The report added that the footballers said they were scared for their lives, prompting Goa Football Association (GFA) officials to go to the team hotel where the team's manager gave a written assurance, guaranteeing the players' safety. “I take responsibility for all the girls and will drop the players safely at their homes. Nothing will go wrong,” manager Nanalita Sharma told GFA as per the report.

Advertisement

GFA also informed Mapusa police in writing that “some girls were assaulted by Deepak Sharma, one of the accompanying members of the team, who was allegedly in an inebriated condition,” the report further mentioned.

The complaint has been received by AIFF officials and sent to its safety and safeguarding officer for suitable action. “I have just seen the complaint copy and am rushing to see the team at the hotel. Such things cannot be tolerated. The AIFF will deal with this accordingly,” the report quotes Valanka Alemao, chairperson of the AIFF women’s football committee, as saying.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World: PV Sindhu Reaches Madrid Spain Masters Quarters - As It Happened
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest: Delhi CM's Custody Extended Until April 1; 'Not Keeping Well, He Is Harassed A Lot' Claims Wife Sunita