TUR Vs NED, Euro 2024 QF: Calhanoglu Regrets Turkiye's Defensive Tactics In Loss

Turkiye had 43.4% possession and completed 182 passes in the first half, compared to just 37.6% and 112 following the interval against Netherlands in their Euro 2024 quarter-final clash

Hakan Calhanoglu regrets Turkiye's defensive approach in their 2-1 defeat to the Netherlands.
Hakan Calhanoglu said he regrets Turkiye's defensive approach in their 2-1 loss to the Netherlands as they bowed out of Euro 2024. (More Football News)

Turkiye took the lead through Samet Akaydin's 35th minute header, becoming the seventh different goalscorer for Vincenzo Montella's side in the tournament. 

However, Stefan de Vrij and a Mert Muldur own goal turned things around for the Netherlands, setting up a semi-final clash with England next Wednesday. 

Salih Ozcan is consoled by Vincenzo Montella after Turkiye's defeat - null
BY Stats Perform

Having taken the lead, Turkiye aimed to defend it, but that came with a cost as Ronald Koeman's side ramped up the pressure in the second half. 

Montella's side had 43.4% possession and completed 182 passes in the first half, compared to just 37.6% and 112 following the interval.

"When we look at the tournament in general, teams that take a 1-0 lead generally sit back," Calhanoglu said. 

"I don’t know why this is the case, but it was the same for us today. We sat back a lot," he told reporters.

"We conceded two goals in seven minutes, which of course hurt us a little. In the end, we tried to try and had a chance with long balls, but we couldn't take advantage.

"Sometimes things like this happen in football. We need to learn from this. I am proud of everyone."

Turkiye impressed at the tournament, reaching the knockout stages of a European Championship for the first time since 2008. 

The nation are set to co-host Euro 2032 along with Italy, and Calhanoglu believes his side can use their experience in Germany to build towards a bright future. 

"As long as we are united, as long as we are together, we can achieve anything. We have always shown this," he said.

