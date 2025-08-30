PSG face Toulouse in Ligue 1 2025-26 matchday 3
Toulouse poses a challenge after impressive wins over Brest and Nice
PSG secured 1-0 victories over Nantes and Angers
Luis Enrique claims opponents maintain their style despite PSG's European success
Luis Enrique insisted that Paris Saint-Germain's status as European champions has not changed the way teams in Ligue 1 play against them.
PSG have taken maximum points from their first two games of the 2025-26 season, posting back-to-back 1-0 victories over Nantes and Angers, respectively.
They are one of four sides on six points at this early stage of the campaign, with one of those teams, Toulouse, their opponents this weekend.
Luis Enrique's side have come into the new season with an amplified status, having lifted their first Champions League crown with a 5-0 thrashing of Inter in May.
But the PSG boss believes that teams in Ligue 1 have always played in a similar fashion when facing the Parisiens, given their possession-based style of play.
"We're used to playing against teams that defend well against us. We have our own style of play, which means our opponents often sit deep," Luis Enrique said.
"We hope to win. That will obviously be our goal.
"I don't know if Toulouse will play like that tomorrow, but I remember that last year we often felt like we were playing against teams that defended a lot against us.
"I don't think our status as European champions has changed anything. It was already the case before. We're used to it, and we're ready for it."
But Luis Enrique was not underestimating the threat that Toulouse will provide, with Carles Martinez Novell's side having put together impressive wins over Brest and Nice.
"I expect it to be a difficult match, as it always is away from home. We expect them to sit deep and leave us very little space," Luis Enrique added.
"They are on a good run, having won their first two matches of the season. We need to win this match because we want to continue on our path, which is well under way."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Toulouse – Yann Gboho
Since the start of last season, Yann Gboho has completed 60 dribbles for Toulouse in Ligue 1.
Only Moses Simon (68) has completed more over the same period, while attempting 19 in the first two matchdays of 2025-26 – at least eight more than any other player.
PSG – Fabian Ruiz
Fabian Ruiz has scored four goals in his last 10 matches in all competitions with PSG, as many as in his previous 51 matches.
In his last outing against Angers, the Spaniard took three shots at an individual expected goals (xG) tally of 0.36 and recorded a joint-match-high 32 final third entries, along with teammate Vitinha.
MATCH PREDICTION: PSG WIN
PSG arrive at the Stadium de Toulouse as favourites, having scored in each of their last 11 away games in Ligue 1 (32 goals).
They have not had a longer such streak since between January and September 2021, during their first 15 away matches in the top-flight level under Mauricio Pochettino.
Toulouse have been quite proficient themselves, though, finding the net in 16 of their last 17 home games in Ligue 1, the exception being on 15 February 2025, against PSG.
But Toulouse have won only two of their last 14 Ligue 1 home games against the defending champions (2-0 against Montpellier in 2013, 2-0 against PSG in 2016 – D5 L7), after winning the previous two (against Lyon in 2006-07 and then in 2007 -08).
The hosts also have a poor record on hand against PSG, having failed to win any of their last five home games against the Parisians in Ligue 1 (D1 L4) and could equal their longest winless streak at home against the Parisiens (6 between 2010 and 2016).
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Toulouse – 15%
Draw – 20%
PSG – 65%