Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 Le Havre, Ligue 1: Comfortable Win Sends PSG To League Summit

Having relinquished top spot to Marseille following their 5-1 thrashing of Nice on Friday, the defending champions put on a fine performance in an end-to-end encounter

Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain celebrate their win over Le Havre
Paris Saint-Germain returned to the Ligue 1 summit as goals from Lee Kang-In, Joao Neves and Bradley Barcola confirmed a 3-0 victory over Le Havre at the Parc des Princes. 

Having relinquished top spot to Marseille following their 5-1 thrashing of Nice on Friday, the defending champions put on a fine performance in an end-to-end encounter. 

PSG survived a scare in the 25th minute when Issa Soumare's deflected cutback appeared destined to find the net, but Lucas Chevalier was on hand to claw the ball to safety. 

And Luis Enrique's team made the most of that reprieve four minutes later when Nuno Mendes' cross was squeezed in at Mory Diaw's near post by Lee Kang-In. 

The Parisiens continued to push for a second, with Goncalo Ramos forcing visiting goalkeeper Diaw into two smart stops, though Le Havre had enough chances of their own. 

Soumare's shot from a tight angle rippled the side netting, with Le Havre's joint-top goalscorer having earlier kept Chevalier on his toes.

But PSG dominated after the restart and were rewarded when Neves prodded the ball in off the post in the 65th minute, after Barcola had twice been denied inside the box. 

And the victory was rubber-stamped three minutes from time, with impactful substitute Barcola picking out the bottom-left corner after collecting Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's pass. 

Data Debrief: Parisiens bounce back on home soil

After being dealt their first home defeat across all competitions in 2025-26 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League, PSG returned to the French capital with the bit between their teeth, and they certainly delivered a statement of intent here. 

They registered an expected goals (xG) total of 3.49 from their 31 attempts at goal, and perhaps would have scored more if not for Diaw, who made eight saves in the contest, though the Le Havre goalkeeper could do nothing to stop any of the hosts' goals.

And one of those finishes came from the boot of the in-form Neves. Indeed, among midfielders across Europe's top five leagues in all competitions, only Bayern Munich's Michael Olise and Nice's Sofiane Diop (both six) have scored more goals than the Portugal international (five) this season. 

But Luis Enrique's side were equally impressive in defence. PSG have now kept five clean sheets in six Ligue 1 home games this season, already surpassing their tally from 17 matches at the Parc des Princes in 2024-25.

