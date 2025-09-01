PSG won 6-3 against Toulouse, marking her third consecutive win in Ligue 1 2025-26
Joao Neves scored a hat-trick, including two overhead kicks
PSG continued strong away form with 12 consecutive games scoring
Joao Neves claimed he practices overhead kicks in training after scoring two goals of such nature on his way to a hat-trick against Toulouse.
Paris Saint-Germain continued their perfect start to their 2025-26 league campaign with a 6-3 win over Toulouse, as Ousmane Dembele scored a brace and Bradley Barcola also got on the scoresheet.
Joao Neves netted two overhead kicks in the space of seven first-half minutes before completing his first-career hat-trick with a stunning long-range effort into the top-right corner.
Luis Enrique's PSG have now scored in each of their last 12 away games in Ligue 1 (38 goals), which is their longest streak since January to September 2021.
Joao Neves, who has now equalled his goal tally in the league from last season, was thrilled to achieve his maiden hat-trick.
“I’m very happy with the victory, that’s the first thing. And scoring my first hat-trick, I’m really pleased with that,” the 20-year-old told PSG TV.
“It feels great to score three goals in this match. We played well, but I think there are still things we can improve.
“In the final part of the game, we conceded two goals, and that’s not what we wanted, so we’ll work on improving certain things.
“My overhead kicks? I’m happy with them, it’s something I practice in training and it paid off in the match!”
Head coach Luis Enrique added: “Joao's hat-trick? It’s not just his three goals but the way he scored them. It’s incredible.
“I think it’s an aspect of his game he can improve, that he should improve and I believe he will improve it.”
PSG scored three goals in the first 15 minutes a match for the first time in their history in all competitions.
Following a deep run at the Club World Cup, which saw his team miss out on having a normal pre-season, Luis Enrique is glad to see his side begin to find their form.
“I think that I am pleased. It’s to be expected that there are some lapses in the final stages of the match, but I don’t like it,” said Luis Enrique.
“We have to accept that the opponent can play and they showed their qualities. I think that, gradually, through training and matches, we need to regain our level.
“I’m happy, I think we started the match in the best possible way with our style of play and our desire to score goals. I believe we deserved this victory.
“It’s always difficult to play away, especially in this stadium, but I think we deserved this win.”