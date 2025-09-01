Toulouse 3-6 PSG, Ligue 1: Joao Neves Practised Overhead Kicks In Training Ahead Of Hat-trick Performance

Joao Neves shone with a hat-trick as Paris Saint-Germain triumphed 6-3 against Toulouse at Stadium de Toulouse

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Toulouse vs PSG Ligue 1 2025-26 Joao Neves hattrick
Joao Neves celebrates after scoring a hat-trick against Toulouse.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • PSG won 6-3 against Toulouse, marking her third consecutive win in Ligue 1 2025-26

  • Joao Neves scored a hat-trick, including two overhead kicks

  • PSG continued strong away form with 12 consecutive games scoring

Joao Neves claimed he practices overhead kicks in training after scoring two goals of such nature on his way to a hat-trick against Toulouse.

Paris Saint-Germain continued their perfect start to their 2025-26 league campaign with a 6-3 win over Toulouse, as Ousmane Dembele scored a brace and Bradley Barcola also got on the scoresheet.

Joao Neves netted two overhead kicks in the space of seven first-half minutes before completing his first-career hat-trick with a stunning long-range effort into the top-right corner.

Luis Enrique's PSG have now scored in each of their last 12 away games in Ligue 1 (38 goals), which is their longest streak since January to September 2021.

Joao Neves, who has now equalled his goal tally in the league from last season, was thrilled to achieve his maiden hat-trick.

“I’m very happy with the victory, that’s the first thing. And scoring my first hat-trick, I’m really pleased with that,” the 20-year-old told PSG TV.

“It feels great to score three goals in this match. We played well, but I think there are still things we can improve.

“In the final part of the game, we conceded two goals, and that’s not what we wanted, so we’ll work on improving certain things.

Related Content
Related Content

“My overhead kicks? I’m happy with them, it’s something I practice in training and it paid off in the match!”

Head coach Luis Enrique added: “Joao's hat-trick? It’s not just his three goals but the way he scored them. It’s incredible.

“I think it’s an aspect of his game he can improve, that he should improve and I believe he will improve it.”

PSG scored three goals in the first 15 minutes a match for the first time in their history in all competitions.

Following a deep run at the Club World Cup, which saw his team miss out on having a normal pre-season, Luis Enrique is glad to see his side begin to find their form.

“I think that I am pleased. It’s to be expected that there are some lapses in the final stages of the match, but I don’t like it,” said Luis Enrique.

“We have to accept that the opponent can play and they showed their qualities. I think that, gradually, through training and matches, we need to regain our level.

“I’m happy, I think we started the match in the best possible way with our style of play and our desire to score goals. I believe we deserved this victory.

“It’s always difficult to play away, especially in this stadium, but I think we deserved this win.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah Pass Fitness Test Ahead of Asia Cup; Rohit Sharma Too Aces

  2. Chinnaswamy Stampede: RCB Unveils Roadmap Under ‘Cares’ Initiative To Strengthen Fan Safety

  3. Southern Brave Vs Northern Superchargers: NSC Become 2025 Women's Hundred Champions

  4. Duleep Trophy 2025: East Zone Captain Riyan Parag Aims To Regain Match Fitness

  5. Delhi Premier League 2025 Final: Nitish Rana's West Delhi Lions Become Champions

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jessica Pegula Vs Ann Li, US Open 2025: Fourth Seed Seals Rapid Win To Book Quarter-Final Spot

  2. Arthur Rinderknech Vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2025: Spaniard Stays Perfect To Seal Quarter-Final Place

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Cristina Bucsa Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles 4th Round Match

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Arthur Rinderknech Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 4th Round Match

  5. Alexander Zverev Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime, US Open 2025: Canadian's Tactical Brilliance Ends Third Seed’s Slam Hopes

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  4. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India Post Suspends Booking Of All Categories Of Mail To The United States

  2. Women Translators Expand The Horizons Of Literature

  3. Ravi Floods Make Climate Change Real For Lakhs In Himachal Pradesh

  4. How To Find A Book In Ten Ways

  5. Uttarakhand Rains: Bridge On Jyotirmath-Malari Highway Washed Away, Villages Cut Off

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. SCO Meet: Modi, Xi Share Warm Words Amidst Cooler Optics

  2. Modi-Xi SCO Meet: At SCO, Modi Underlines Indo-Sino Peace And Stability, Invites Xi To 2026 BRICS Summit In India

  3. SCO Summit Highlights: Modi Meets Xi, All Eyes On India-China Relations

  4. Israeli Defense Minister Says Hamas Armed Wing Spokesperson Killed In Gaza

  5. Modi Raises Cross-Border Terrorism, Stresses Border Peace In Tianjin Talks With Xi

Latest Stories

  1. SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: In China, Modi Meets Putin, Says India and Russia's 'Close Cooperation' Important

  2. Horoscope Today, September 1, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Leo, Aquarius & More

  3. How Can Bihar Election Be Free And Fair If SIR Deletes Voters?

  4. Bihar Election Row: Opposition Vs Election Commission

  5. A Chink In The Edifice: The Cost Of Faltering Trust In Election Commission

  6. Modi to Address SCO Plenary in Tianjin Today, Meets Xi and Putin on Regional Security Push

  7. Rahul Gandhi Moves Allahabad High Court Against Varanasi Order On Sikh Remarks

  8. Inter Miami 0-3 Seattle Sounders, Leagues Cup 2025 Final: Roldan Heroics Propel Rave Greens To Victory