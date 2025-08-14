Tottenham Vs Burnley Preview, Premier League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch - All You Need To Know

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley, English Premier League 2025-26: Burnley manager Scott Parker is looking forward to a return to his former side Tottenham in their Premier League opener

  • Tottenham Hotspur host promoted Burnley in their English Premier League 2025-26 opener on 16 August 2025

  • Tottenham manager Thomas Frank will aim to bounce back from Spurs’ UEFA Super Cup defeat to Paris Saint-Germain

  • Burnley, led by former Spurs midfielder Scott Parker, will be making their return to the Premier League

Scott Parker is relishing a return to former club Tottenham as he prepares for Burnley's first game back in the Premier League. 

Parker guided the Clarets to automatic promotion in 2024-25, amassing 100 points and missing out on the Championship title on goal difference to Leeds United.

Burnley's preparations for the new campaign have been far from ideal, though. They won just one of their five friendlies, with their final game before their trip to north London this Saturday ending with a 1-0 defeat to Serie A giants Lazio. 

This will be the third time that Parker has come up against Spurs as a manager, having drawn 1-1 away and lost 1-0 at home against them in the 2020-21 Premier League season (in charge of Fulham), and he is looking forward to a return to his old stomping ground. 

"We're excited. We've worked hard in pre-season to be ready for the Premier League starting," Parker said. "We're looking forward to it - and we know the challenge that awaits.

"There's a great humility about this group and the way we've gone about our work in pre-season, and we feel we're in a good place."

Burnley have also been busy in the transfer market as they aim to cement their status in the top-flight for next season, with 13 new signings arriving at Turf Moor. 

Martin Dubravka, Lesley Ugochukwu and Armando Broja have all put pen to paper on deals with Burnley, but the trio did not feature in the Clarets' defeat to Lazio. 

"We're still balancing the load of some players, including the new lads," Parker added. "There was a game at the training ground this morning (against Manchester City).

"Lesley got 60 minutes under his belt and some of the other lads got some important game time too.

"We've looked at the data of the players and felt it was probably just too early for Martin and Armando to play, that's why only Lesley got game time today out of the three of them."

Tottenham, meanwhile, come into the game just three days after their heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup final. 

Thomas Frank, taking charge of his first competitive game with Spurs, saw his new team squander a two-goal lead in the game and the shootout to see the trophy slip away. 

PSG's hero from 12 yards was Nuno Mendes, who plundered the winning spot-kick after Micky van de Ven saw his penalty saved before Mathys Tel fired wide of the mark. 

However, there was no time to ponder the defeat for Frank, who is excited about his first Premier League game in charge of Spurs since taking over from Ange Postecoglou. 

"It is a short turnaround, there will be disappointment in the next 24 hours and when I wake up, but tomorrow we will be ready, and Friday we will be more ready," Frank said.

"And we will make sure we come flying out on Saturday."

Frank also spoke about the importance of set-pieces within his side after their defeat to PSG, saying: "It is key. For any team, it should be a weapon in my opinion.

"We will definitely be focusing on it because I think it is a key area. At times, I think we showed that we can play up against any team in the world.

"That is a positive I will take away from this."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tottenham – Brennan Johnson

Spurs' Europa League hero Johnson looks set to play another crucial role for Tottenham this season, having scored more Premier League goals (11) than any of his team-mates in 2024-25.

His 14 goal involvements was a total only bettered by the injured James Maddison and the departed Son Heung-min (both 16) last season, so Frank will be hoping Johnson can provide that attacking spark in their absence. 

info_icon

Burnley – Maxime Esteve

Burnley's success in the Championship last season was built on their solid defensive base, with Esteve crucial to that during his loan spell at Turf Moor before making his move permanent this summer. 

Indeed, the Frenchman had team-high totals for clean sheets (30), clearances (230) and blocks (41), while only Lucas Pires (44) made more interceptions than Esteve (44) in 2024-25.

MATCH PREDICTION: TOTTENHAM WIN

Tottenham will open a Premier League campaign at home to a promoted team for the third time, with the previous two both ending in 3-1 victories – v Ipswich Town in 2000-01 and Aston Villa in 2019-20.

They also have a favourable record against the Clarets too. Spurs have won eight of their nine top-flight home games against Burnley (D1), only failing to take all three points in a 1-1 draw in August 2017, under Mauricio Pochettino.

And Frank's side will be looking to put last season's struggles at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium firmly behind them. Spurs lost each of their last three Premier League home games in 2024-25, last losing four in a row back in November 2004.

This is just the second time Burnley have started a Premier League campaign with a game in London, previously beating reigning champions Chelsea 3-2 at Stamford Bridge in 2017-18.

However, the Clarets have lost their opening match in each of their last three Premier League campaigns, with their last victory coming in 2019-20 against Southampton (3-0).

Parker will also be hoping to build on their impressive showings in defence last season. Burnley did not concede more than one goal in any of their 46 league games in 2024-25. However, in the Premier League they are without a clean sheet in 20 games.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Tottenham – 66.3%

Draw – 18.9%

Burnley – 14.9%

