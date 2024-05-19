Stefano Pioli has reminded critics of how things have improved for Milan since he took over five years ago amid speculation about his job. (More Football News)
Milan suffered a 3-1 defeat to Torino on Saturday, meaning they have won just one of their last eight games in all competitions.
Pioli, who led the Rossoneri to the Scudetto in 2022, is under contract until 2025 but has come under increasing pressure in recent weeks despite securing second place.
However, Milan currently sit 18 points behind rivals Inter, who secured the league title after their derby win in April, and exited the Europa League after a 3-1 aggregate defeat to Roma in the quarter-final.
"Over these years, we raised everyone's expectations and now people act like second place is suddenly shoddy," Pioli told DAZN. "You know full well that is not the case. Only one team can win.
"It was a good season; we were the best of the 'normal' teams behind an Inter side who did something extraordinary.
"Our regrets are in the Champions League and Europa League, but that's what those tournaments are like, if you don't take your chance in that moment, you can go out.
"I arrived with Milan in one situation, and I leave – if I leave – with Milan in quite another. The rest is just lots of talk and not much content."
Meanwhile, Ivan Juric says he intends to leave Torino when his contract expires at the end of the season.
Since taking over in 2021, Juric has led Torino to two top-half finishes and looks to do so again with the club currently sitting in ninth and in contention for a European place.
Despite a successful spell in charge, Juric says there is no reason to stay, even if they finish in the top eight.
"No, there simply aren’t the right conditions to continue here," he told Sky Sports Italia. "I would like more joy and there isn't joy here.
"You try to change things, but after a while, you realise it’s pointless. It was right for us to try to go for Europe, we had a fantastic three years."
Milan will finish their season at home to already-relegated Salernitana, while Torino travel to Atalanta on May 26.