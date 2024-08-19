Yann Sommer has announced his retirement from international football after a 12-year career representing Switzerland. (More Football News)
The Inter goalkeeper made his international debut in 2012 and has since racked up 94 caps and kept 33 clean sheets.
Sommer was ever-present during Switzerland’s impressive run to the Euro 2024 quarter-finals in Germany, where they lost to eventual finalists England on penalties.
Euro 2024 marked his fifth major tournament with the Swiss national team having also received call-ups for Euro 2016 and 2020 and the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.
The 35-year-old will now focus solely on domestic football as he continues his career in Serie A.
"After careful consideration, I have decided to end my career as a goalkeeper for the Swiss national team," Sommer posted on Instagram.
"With the conclusion of another great final round at the European Championship in our neighbouring country Germany, where I previously spent unforgettable years in the Bundesliga, the time has now come to say goodbye."