Super Cup 2025 To Be Hosted In Goa From October 25

Super Cup 2025 will see 13 Indian Super League (ISL) teams and four I-League teams taking part from October 25 at Goa, with the winner earning AFC Champions League 2 spot

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
File photo of FC Goa celebrating the Indian Super Cup 2024-25 victor.y
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced that the season-opening Super Cup 2025 will kick off in Goa on October 2025, an official stated on Tuesday, September 23. The tournament will feature 13 Indian Super League (ISL) clubs alongside four I-League teams. The winner of the competition will secure an AFC Champions League 2 play-off spot for the 2026-27 season.

All ISL clubs, except Odisha FC, have confirmed participation in this year's tournament. Four I-League teams – Inter Kashi, Real Kashmir, Gokulam Kerala FC, and Rajasthan United – will also join. Officials will conduct the tournament's virtual draw on Thursday, September 25.

Earlier, Odisha had rejected the offer to take part in the Super Cup. However, the club said that they were "willing to reconsider" if there was clarity on the future of ISL and the financial receivables for the participants. The AIFF confirmed that they had "written to Odisha to reconsider their decision and participate in the Super Cup".

Traditionally held as a season-ending competition, this year's Super Cup takes the role of season-opener due to the postponement of the ISL. This was caused by unresolved issues stemming from the renewal of the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between the AIFF and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the league organisers.

However, clarity on these matters is now emerging, with the Supreme Court recently approving the AIFF's new constitution.

AFC Champions League 2 Play-off Awaits Winner

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) informed clubs about the prize for the winner: the Super Cup champion will secure an AFC Champions League 2 play-off spot for the 2026-27 season. Teams must possess a Premier 1 License as a prerequisite. This licence, governed by Indian Club Licensing Regulations, must be valid for the 2026-27 season.

FC Goa secured an AFC Champions League 2 play-off spot for this season, progressing to the group stage as champions of Super Cup 2024-25.

The AIFF previously outlined a mechanism for continued continental participation. An Indian club that fails to secure ACL 2 play-off qualification will automatically enter the group stage of the AFC Challenge League (ACGL), the continent's third-tier club competition, one level below ACL 2. This ensures continued involvement for Indian clubs even after an ACL 2 play-off stage exit.

(With PTI Inputs)

