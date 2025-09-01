Sunderland 2-1 Brentford, Premier League: Fine Margins Went Black Cats’ Way In Late Win, Says Le Bris

Sunderland clinched a dramatic 2-1 win against Brentford in the English Premier League 2025-26 with two late goals

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sunderland vs Brentford English Premier League 2025-26 Regis Le Bris
Regis Le Bris on the touchlines during Sunderland's win against Brentford.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sunderland won 2-1 against Brentford with two late goals

  • Enzo Le Fee converted an 82nd-minute penalty

  • Wilson Isidor scored in the 96th minute for the win

  • Regis Le Bris praised his team's performance and resilience

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris is keeping his feet firmly on the ground despite Saturday's last-gasp win over Brentford.

Two late goals ensured Sunderland came away from the Stadium of Light with all three points, recording their second Premier League win of the campaign. 

Sunderland came from behind to win it at the death, thanks to an 82nd-minute Enzo Le Fee penalty, followed by a 96th-minute Wilson Isidor effort. 

The Black Cats have now won both of their first two Premier League home games, doing so for only the second time after first registering the feat in 2001-02.

Le Bris, though, knows this was an encounter settled by the finest of margins.

"Three points, another tough game with fine margins," he said.

"I think the first half was positive, we controlled this part of the game without creating many chances or scoring, I think it was the main regret of the first half.

"Second half was totally different – more chaotic, more open. I’m happy because these two sides of the performance are really important, you can be well-organised and feel that we can control this part.

Related Content
Related Content

"We know that in the Premier League, some games will be completely open and the way we managed this part was positive."

Brentford, meanwhile, slipped to their second defeat of the season after they failed to make it three wins in the space of a week in all competitions.

Despite having seen Kevin Schade miss an earlier penalty – their second penalty miss in their last three spot-kicks – the Bees struck the first blow via Igor Thiago.

Keith Andrews tasted defeat again in the Brentford dugout, but took positives from his side's performance.

He said: "We grew into the game. I was not entirely pleased with the first-half performance. I thought we could have played with a little bit more conviction and control.

"Obviously, it was a very topsy-turvy second half. [The] players since they've come back from pre-season have been practicing their penalties. There is no issue on that. Players will miss penalties. I am okay with that."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah Pass Fitness Test Ahead of Asia Cup; Rohit Sharma Too Aces

  2. Chinnaswamy Stampede: RCB Unveils Roadmap Under ‘Cares’ Initiative To Strengthen Fan Safety

  3. Southern Brave Vs Northern Superchargers: NSC Become 2025 Women's Hundred Champions

  4. Duleep Trophy 2025: East Zone Captain Riyan Parag Aims To Regain Match Fitness

  5. Delhi Premier League 2025 Final: Nitish Rana's West Delhi Lions Become Champions

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jessica Pegula Vs Ann Li, US Open 2025: Fourth Seed Seals Rapid Win To Book Quarter-Final Spot

  2. Arthur Rinderknech Vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2025: Spaniard Stays Perfect To Seal Quarter-Final Place

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Cristina Bucsa Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles 4th Round Match

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Arthur Rinderknech Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 4th Round Match

  5. Alexander Zverev Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime, US Open 2025: Canadian's Tactical Brilliance Ends Third Seed’s Slam Hopes

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  4. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India Post Suspends Booking Of All Categories Of Mail To The United States

  2. Women Translators Expand The Horizons Of Literature

  3. Ravi Floods Make Climate Change Real For Lakhs In Himachal Pradesh

  4. How To Find A Book In Ten Ways

  5. Uttarakhand Rains: Bridge On Jyotirmath-Malari Highway Washed Away, Villages Cut Off

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. SCO Meet: Modi, Xi Share Warm Words Amidst Cooler Optics

  2. Modi-Xi SCO Meet: At SCO, Modi Underlines Indo-Sino Peace And Stability, Invites Xi To 2026 BRICS Summit In India

  3. SCO Summit Highlights: Modi Meets Xi, All Eyes On India-China Relations

  4. Israeli Defense Minister Says Hamas Armed Wing Spokesperson Killed In Gaza

  5. Modi Raises Cross-Border Terrorism, Stresses Border Peace In Tianjin Talks With Xi

Latest Stories

  1. SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: In China, Modi Meets Putin, Says India and Russia's 'Close Cooperation' Important

  2. Horoscope Today, September 1, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Leo, Aquarius & More

  3. How Can Bihar Election Be Free And Fair If SIR Deletes Voters?

  4. Bihar Election Row: Opposition Vs Election Commission

  5. A Chink In The Edifice: The Cost Of Faltering Trust In Election Commission

  6. Modi to Address SCO Plenary in Tianjin Today, Meets Xi and Putin on Regional Security Push

  7. Rahul Gandhi Moves Allahabad High Court Against Varanasi Order On Sikh Remarks

  8. Inter Miami 0-3 Seattle Sounders, Leagues Cup 2025 Final: Roldan Heroics Propel Rave Greens To Victory