Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris is keeping his feet firmly on the ground despite Saturday's last-gasp win over Brentford.
Two late goals ensured Sunderland came away from the Stadium of Light with all three points, recording their second Premier League win of the campaign.
Sunderland came from behind to win it at the death, thanks to an 82nd-minute Enzo Le Fee penalty, followed by a 96th-minute Wilson Isidor effort.
The Black Cats have now won both of their first two Premier League home games, doing so for only the second time after first registering the feat in 2001-02.
Le Bris, though, knows this was an encounter settled by the finest of margins.
"Three points, another tough game with fine margins," he said.
"I think the first half was positive, we controlled this part of the game without creating many chances or scoring, I think it was the main regret of the first half.
"Second half was totally different – more chaotic, more open. I’m happy because these two sides of the performance are really important, you can be well-organised and feel that we can control this part.
"We know that in the Premier League, some games will be completely open and the way we managed this part was positive."
Brentford, meanwhile, slipped to their second defeat of the season after they failed to make it three wins in the space of a week in all competitions.
Despite having seen Kevin Schade miss an earlier penalty – their second penalty miss in their last three spot-kicks – the Bees struck the first blow via Igor Thiago.
Keith Andrews tasted defeat again in the Brentford dugout, but took positives from his side's performance.
He said: "We grew into the game. I was not entirely pleased with the first-half performance. I thought we could have played with a little bit more conviction and control.
"Obviously, it was a very topsy-turvy second half. [The] players since they've come back from pre-season have been practicing their penalties. There is no issue on that. Players will miss penalties. I am okay with that."