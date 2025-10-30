Crystal Palace Vs Brentford Preview, Premier League: Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

The Bees are on a high after beating Liverpool at the Gtech Stadium and will be looking to make a mark against the FA Cup holders at the weekend

Updated on:
Brentford boss Keith Andrews
Keith Andrews had no qualms with the Brentford supporters getting ahead of themselves after reaching the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup in midweek. 

Albeit against League Two opposition in Grimsby Town, Brentford put on a five-star showing at Blundell Park, with four different players registering both a goal and an assist. 

Their reward for the victory is a tie with Manchester City in the last eight, with the Bees' result following a 3-2 win over struggling champions Liverpool in the Premier League. 

Brentford return to domestic action this Saturday against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, hoping to push themselves further up the standings with a victory. 

"I'm delighted. We approached the game really well," Andrews said of his team's win over Grimsby. 

"The professionalism and attitude in the group doesn't surprise me, we just maybe had to educate some of the players about what it might be like and the levels required.

"Some of the foreign boys wouldn't be aware of this part of the world and this level of football. That was a big part of our approach to this game.

"Tactically, we didn't change too much. With the personnel, there were a lot of changes because they deserved it, and they performed really well.

"Fans can always get excited. That's what it's about: players and fans. The fans can get as excited as they want."

But they come against a Palace side who also reached the next round of the EFL Cup as they beat a much-changed Liverpool side 3-0 at Anfield on Wednesday. 

Ismaila Sarr's first-half brace stunned Arne Slot's team, before Yeremy Pino sealed the win two minutes from time to seal a date with Arsenal for a place in the semi-finals. 

Oliver Glasner's side entered the break two goals to the good, though the Palace boss was pleased to see his team not let their foot off the gas in the second half. 

"We're always talking about our standards," Glasner said. "Regardless of how the score is, regardless of where we are playing, regardless of which team we are playing, we set our standards.

"We want to play Crystal Palace football in and out of possession. We want to see the patterns we are talking about and making the runs. I think we can still do better.

"Playing the champions three times in three months and winning all three games is exceptional. Credit to the players, because they did it."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Crystal Palace – Jean-Philippe Mateta

After coming on as a half-time substitute in the EFL Cup in midweek, Jean-Philippe Mateta will be fit and raring to go in front of the Palace faithful.

Indeed, under Glasner, Mateta has scored 21 goals in 27 home Premier League starts for Palace at Selhurst Park.

Since the date of his first home appearance under the Austrian, only Manchester City's Erling Haaland (23) has more home Premier League goals.

Brentford – Igor Thiago

Despite losing the likes of Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa over the summer, Igor Thiago has become a firm fan favourite with his performances in front of goal this season.

The Brazilian has netted six goals in his nine Premier League starts this season, while his ratio of one goal every 152 minutes is the best of any Brentford player in their Premier League history.

MATCH PREDICTION: CRYSTAL PALACE WIN

Despite being favoured by the Opta supercomputer, Palace have won just one of their eight Premier League games against Brentford (D5 L2), a 3-1 home win in December 2023.

The Eagles have also lost two of their last three top-flight matches (D1), as many as in their previous 19 games combined (W9 D8). They are unbeaten in their last 10 at Selhurst Park, however (W5 D5).

And Glasner's team will have to be wary of Brentford here, given the Bees have scored eight Premier League goals via throw-ins since the start of last season, five more than any other side.

Indeed, having been winless in their first six Premier League meetings with Palace (D5 L1), Brentford achieved the league double over the Eagles in 2024-25 (2-1 home, 2-1 away).

Since the start of last season, Brentford have won seven Premier League matches in which they also conceded at least twice – three more than any other side; they beat Liverpool 3-2 on MD9.

And you can expect goals here. The first two Premier League meetings between Palace and Brentford finished 0-0. Since then, both teams have scored in all six meetings between them.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Crystal Palace – 50.3%

Draw – 25.1%

Brentford – 24.6%

