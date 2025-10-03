Man United have won their last two home matches including a 2-1 win over Chelsea
Sunderland have impressed on their return to the Premier League, sitting fifth
Another defeat for Red Devils could be damaging for Amorim and co
Bryan Mbeumo has urged his Manchester United team-mates to take responsibility for their poor results as they look to bounce back against Sunderland in the Premier League.
United have won their last two home matches, including a 2-1 win over Chelsea in their previous such outing, but come into this game on the back of a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Brentford last time out.
That was United's third defeat in the top-flight this season, leaving them 14th in the table as they return to Old Trafford for what will be Ruben Amorim's 50th match in charge of the club.
And Mbeumo said the players need to accept their role in a mixed start to the season as they look to go into the international break on a high.
"I think everyone in the team needs to take responsibility," Mbeumo told Sky Sports.
"When you play in a club this big, everyone needs to know what to do – as a team, we need to do better.
"The only thing we want to be focused on is ourselves; we just try to listen to what's going on inside.
"It's not that hard [to block the noise out], obviously, the main thing we see is on social media, so it's just not going on there much, and you just have to stay focused on your own things."
Sunderland, meanwhile, have impressed on their return to the Premier League, sitting fifth heading into the weekend, and they are unbeaten in their last four matches in the competition.
Their 11 points from six matches represents the best start by a newly promoted side since West Ham in 2012-13 (also 11).
Having clinched their first away victory of the campaign with a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest last Saturday, Regis Le Bris is keen to build on that for their trip to Manchester.
"It was our first away win in the league, so I'm really proud of our fans and our squad because we worked hard," Le Bris said.
"The players were really well-connected, they worked hard, and we had a good goalkeeper.
"We need a captain like Granit [Xhaka] because he gives us so much. He can control the rhythm, and he understands the game like a future coach – the game model and how to manage it in real time."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Manchester United – Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes has made the most line-breaking passes leading to a shot in the Premier League this season (nine).
He also has five goals and six assists in his last nine matches against newly promoted opponents.
Sunderland – Granit Xhaka
Each of Sunderland's last three Premier League goals has been assisted by Granit Xhaka, with the captain also assisting the last time he faced Man Utd in January 2023 for Arsenal.
The only Black Cats player to assist four goals in a row was Chris Waddle in March-April 1997.
MATCH PREDICTION: MANCHESTER UNITED WIN
Man Utd have lost just two of their last 30 league games against Sunderland (W22 D6), with this their first since a 3-0 win in April 2017.
And United have won their last two home Premier League matches, as many as in their previous nine combined at Old Trafford (D2 L5). The Red Devils are looking for three consecutive home wins for the first time since winning eight in a row between April and August 2023.
Across all competitions, Sunderland have managed to win just one of their last 31 away games against United (D9 L21), winning 1-0 in May 2014 thanks to Sebastian Larsson’s winner.
And, Sunderland have won just one out of 29 away Premier League matches against the two Manchester clubs (D4 L24), a points-per-game of just 0.2, which is the worst of any side to play more than 15 away games against United and City.
United are also unbeaten in their last 24 top-flight games against newly promoted sides (W21 D3), since losing 4-1 to Watford in 2021.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Manchester United – 59.7%
Draw – 21.1%
Sunderland – 19.2%