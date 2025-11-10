Roma 2-0 Udinese, Serie A: Pellegrini, Celik On Target As Giallorossi Seal Win
AS Roma sealed a comfortable 2-0 win over Udinese in a Serie A matchday 11 fixture at the Stadio Olimpico, a result that saw the Giallorossi rise to the top of the table. Captain Lorenzo Pellegrini scored from the penalty spot before half-time after Hassane Kamara handled the ball in the box. Gianluca Mancini set up Mehmet Zeki Celik, who doubled the lead in the 61st minute. Roma, on 24 points, went two points clear of AC Milan and Napoli at the summit.
