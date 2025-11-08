Sunderland Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Black Cats Brace For Battle Vs Gunners

Sunderland Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the matchday 11 fixture at Stadium of Light on Saturday, 8 November

Sunderland Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26 Updates
Sunderland Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal player celebrating a goal. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Sunderland Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Premier League 2025-26 matchday 11 clash between Sunderland and Arsenal at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, November 8. Arsenal head into this one chasing a tenth straight win, fresh off a record-breaking night in Prague where they secured their eighth consecutive clean sheet and a 3–0 Champions League win to stay six points clear at the top. Sunderland, back in the top flight and flying high under Régis Le Bris, sit fourth with an unbeaten home record. Former Gunner Granit Xhaka has been a standout for the Black Cats, netting his first goal in Monday’s 1–1 draw with Everton.
LIVE UPDATES

Sunderland Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Head-To-Head

  • Sunderland Won: 50

  • Arsenal Won: 63

  • Draws: 41

Sunderland Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Streaming Info

The Sunderland vs Arsenal, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The match will be televised live on the Star Sports Select HD1 and Star Sports Select 1 channels in India.

Sunderland Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Hello!

Hello and welcome back to another live blog, it’s Sunderland vs Arsenal! Stay tuned for all the live updates as the action unfolds. This one promises to be a thrilling contest.

