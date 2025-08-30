Sunderland 2-1 Brentford: Super Sub Isidor Stuns Visitors With Stoppage-time Winner

Sunderland come from behind to beat Brentford 2-1 in the Premier League
Wilson Isidor played the role of super sub for Sunderland
The result sees Sunderland move up to sixth in the Premier League
Wilson Isidor played the role of super sub as his header in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time saw Sunderland come from behind to beat Brentford 2-1.
The spoils appeared set to be shared after Enzo Le Fee's 82nd-minute penalty had cancelled out Igor Thiago's opener, but Isidor popped up with a late winner at the Stadium of Light.
Brentford thought they had taken the lead in the 21st minute through Dango Ouattara, but his neat finish from a tight angle was ruled out for offside after a VAR review.
The Bees then squandered the chance to take the lead from the penalty spot after Reinildo Mandava hauled down Nathan Collins, but Kevin Schade saw his spot-kick saved.
Despite that setback, Keith Andrews' side edged ahead in the 77th minute when Thiago nodded substitute Frank Onyeka's cross beyond the grasp of Robin Roefs.
However, two goals in 14 minutes turned the contest on its head, with Le Fee levelling the scores from the spot after Rico Henry felled Habib Diarra.
But there was still time for one more dramatic twist. In the sixth minute of stoppage time, Isidor powered home from Granit Xhaka's outswinging cross to snatch victory and send the home fans into delirium.
The result sees Sunderland move up to sixth in the Premier League after three games of their season, while Brentford dropped down to 12th.
Data Debrief: Black Cats go back to back at home
Sunderland have won their opening two home matches in a Premier League season for the first time since 2001-02 under Peter Reid.
Meanwhile, Regis Le Bris is the first Black Cats coach to win his first two top-flight games at the Stadium of Light since Gus Poyet in 2013.
Isidor was the hero as he became the second player to score in his first two Premier League home appearances for Sunderland, after Steven Fletcher in September 2012.
His goal - timed at 95 minutes and 17 seconds - was the Black Cats' second-latest winner in the Premier League, seven seconds earlier than Andy Reid's strike against West Ham United in March 2008.