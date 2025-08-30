Sunderland 2-1 Brentford: Super Sub Isidor Stuns Visitors With Stoppage-time Winner

Sunderland vs Brentford Report: The spoils appeared set to be shared after Enzo Le Fee's 82nd-minute penalty had cancelled out Igor Thiago's opener, but Isidor popped up with a late winner at the Stadium of Light

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sunderland vs Brentford match report
Xhaka and Isidor celebrate Sunderland's dramatic winner
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sunderland come from behind to beat Brentford 2-1 in the Premier League

  • Wilson Isidor played the role of super sub for Sunderland

  • The result sees Sunderland move up to sixth in the Premier League

Wilson Isidor played the role of super sub as his header in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time saw Sunderland come from behind to beat Brentford 2-1.

The spoils appeared set to be shared after Enzo Le Fee's 82nd-minute penalty had cancelled out Igor Thiago's opener, but Isidor popped up with a late winner at the Stadium of Light.

Brentford thought they had taken the lead in the 21st minute through Dango Ouattara, but his neat finish from a tight angle was ruled out for offside after a VAR review. 

The Bees then squandered the chance to take the lead from the penalty spot after Reinildo Mandava hauled down Nathan Collins, but Kevin Schade saw his spot-kick saved. 

Despite that setback, Keith Andrews' side edged ahead in the 77th minute when Thiago nodded substitute Frank Onyeka's cross beyond the grasp of Robin Roefs. 

However, two goals in 14 minutes turned the contest on its head, with Le Fee levelling the scores from the spot after Rico Henry felled Habib Diarra. 

But there was still time for one more dramatic twist. In the sixth minute of stoppage time, Isidor powered home from Granit Xhaka's outswinging cross to snatch victory and send the home fans into delirium.

Related Content
Related Content

The result sees Sunderland move up to sixth in the Premier League after three games of their season, while Brentford dropped down to 12th.

Data Debrief: Black Cats go back to back at home

Sunderland have won their opening two home matches in a Premier League season for the first time since 2001-02 under Peter Reid.

Meanwhile, Regis Le Bris is the first Black Cats coach to win his first two top-flight games at the Stadium of Light since Gus Poyet in 2013.

Isidor was the hero as he became the second player to score in his first two Premier League home appearances for Sunderland, after Steven Fletcher in September 2012.

His goal - timed at 95 minutes and 17 seconds - was the Black Cats' second-latest winner in the Premier League, seven seconds earlier than Andy Reid's strike against West Ham United in March 2008.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. UAE Vs Pakistan Live Score, T20I Tri-Series 2025, Match 2: Mohammad Nawaz, Saim Ayub Reduce Hosts To Three

  2. Asia Cup 2025: Match Fixtures Revised To Beat Heat, Fans Excited For India Vs Pakistan

  3. Rahul Dravid’s Rajasthan Royals Exit: Tracking His IPL & Coaching Journey

  4. DPL 2025: Five Players Fined For Code Of Conduct Breach In South Delhi Superstarz Vs West Delhi Lions Eliminator

  5. Shubman Gill Faces Crucial Fitness Test Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025, Day 7 Live Streaming: Women's Singles August 30 And 31 Order Of Play - Check Who Plays Whom

  2. US Open 2025, Day 7 Live Streaming: Men's Singles Order Of Play For August 30, 31 - Check Who Plays Whom

  3. US Open: Sabalenka Gets Revenge Over Fernandez To Reach Last 16

  4. Taylor Townsend Vs Mirra Andreeva, US Open 2025: Unseeded American Stuns Fifth Seed

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Victoria Azarenka, US Open 2025: Home Favourite Beats Former World No. 1 In Straight Sets

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  3. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

  5. BWF World Championships 2025: PV Sindhu Stuns World No 2; Dhruv-Tanisha, Satwik-Chirag Enter QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. PM Modi In Japan: Japanese Tech, Indian Talent Make 'Winning Combination'

  2. At Azad Maidan, Marathas Gather In 1000s With Hope And Anger Over Reservation Rights

  3. Uttarakhand: 5 killed, 11 missing in Cloudbursts And Landslides

  4. How To Find A Book In Ten Ways

  5. PM Modi Arrives In Japan For A Two-Day Visit

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. LAPD Shoot Sikh man ‘performing Gatka’ With Sword In LA

  2. UK Court Orders Indian-Origin Fraudster Arif Patel to Repay £90M in Tax Scam Case

  3. Modi-Ishiba Summit: Trade, Security, Geopolitics To Lead Agenda

  4. UN Food Chief Warns Of Famine In Gaza After Meeting Netanyahu

  5. India-Japan Summit: PM Modi Says Both Nations Can Create Perfect Partnership And Mutual Growth

Latest Stories

  1. Rahul Dravid Steps Down as Rajasthan Royals Head Coach After IPL 2025, Declines Broader Role Offer

  2. ‘Justice Has To Be Keyword’: UAPA Arrestee Sharjeel Imam Speaks From Tihar 

  3. In Measured Strides, A Poet Comes Back

  4. Secret Of A Mountain Serpent Receives Heartwarming Response At Venice International Film Festival 2025

  5. RCB Pledges ₹25 Lakh Each to Families of Stampede Victims

  6. 'Trump is Dead' Trend Sparks Speculation About US President

  7. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 31st To September 6th: Step Into The New Week With The Wisdom Of The Stars