Subroto Cup Sub-Junior Final: Nongjri Presbyterian To Face Major Dhyanchand Sports College

In the first semi-final, Nongjri Presbyterian took the lead in the second half through a penalty, after a keenly-contested first half

Players in action during the Subroto Cup Sub-Junior Boys Tournament.
Nongjri Presbyterian Secondary School, Meghalaya will face Major Dhyanchand Sports College, Uttar Pradesh in the summit clash of the 63rd Subroto Cup sub-Junior boys football tournament on Wednesday. (More Sports News)

Nongiri Presbyterian overcame Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan 2-1 in extra time in a tightly fought contest while Major Dhyanchand Sports College had a comfortable 3-0 victory over St Stephen's School, Chandigarh to book their place in the final.

In the first semi-final, Nongiri Presbyterian took the lead in the second half through a penalty, after a keenly-contested first half.

Marc converted from the spot for the lead which was equalised nine minutes later from a well worked move by the Bangladesh side.

Nafiq's side footed finish found the top corner, equalling the scores and taking the game into extra time. Namebanlam converted a brilliant team move to score the winning goal and send the school from Meghalaya into the final.

Major Dhyanchand Sports College dominated the second semi-final from the start and looked in control of the game throughout.

They took the lead in the eighth minute after Arslan finished a low cross from the left wing. The Uttar Pradesh side doubled their advantage in the first half itself.

Abhinav, who was free inside the box, finished with ease after receiving a cross from the right wing. 

Abhinav completed his brace in the second half, converting a header from a corner kick to complete a comfortable evening for the side from Uttar Pradesh.

