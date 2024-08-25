Football

St Mirren 0-3 Celtic, Scottish Premiership: Alistair Johnston Leads Bhoys To Perfect Start

Celtic goalscorer, Alistair Johnston Scottish Premiership St Mirren 0-3 Celtic
Celtic goalscorer, Alistair Johnston
Celtic maintained their perfect start to the Scottish Premiership season with an emphatic 3-0 victory over St Mirren on Sunday. (More Football News)

Callum McGregor and Reo Hatate struck in the first half to put the Bhoys in control, with Alistair Johnston scoring in the second to ensure they would leave with all three points.

Celtic got off to a superb start, with captain McGregor latching onto James Forrest's lay-off to pick out the bottom-right corner inside the opening three minutes.

The visitors' dominance was rewarded with a second goal just after the half-hour mark, with Hatate coolly slotting in via the inside of the far post.

St Mirren started the second half on the front foot, though only Jaden Brown tested Kasper Schmeichel, who got down well to hold onto his low shot.

Celtic soon took control once more, with Johnston darting into the box to meet Nicolas Kuhn's low cross and rifle in a third goal in the 71st minute to settle the game.

Data Debrief: Leading from the front

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers could not have asked for a better start to their title defence, with nine points on the board after three games, having scored nine and conceded none.

McGregor has proven invaluable already, and he netted his second goal in as many games, already matching his tally from last season. 

Celtic have now won each of their last nine Scottish Premiership games, a good run of form with Old Firm rivals Rangers next up.

