ISL 2025-26: Sporting Club Delhi Denied Victory As Jamshedpur FC Strike Late

Nikola Stojanovic's last-gasp equaliser denied Sporting Club Delhi their first win of the season at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on Thursday, March 20, 2026

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Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
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ISL 2025-26
Nikola Stojanovic scored a 89-minute goal for Jamshedpur FC to level the score line at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on Thursday, March 20, 2026. Photo: X/Jamshedpur FC
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Sporting Club Delhi and Jamshedpur FC played a 1-1 draw at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in Delhi

  • It was the first-time after seven years that a team representing the national capital played in Delhi

  • Nikola Stojanovic scored a 89-minute goal for Jamshedpur FC to level the score line

So near yet so far for Sporting Club Delhi as a last-gasp equalizer from Nikola Stojanovic in the 89th minute snatched an opportunity to register their first win of the season in front of a home crowd at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on Thursday, March 20, 2026.

It was the first time in the last seven years that a Delhi team played in front of their home crowd in the Indian Super League. Joseph Sunny got Delhi in front in the 21st minute of the game, and just when it looked like a first win was on the cards for the hosts, Nicola Stojanovic rescued Jamshedpur FC as he cancelled the lead with a 89th-minute stunner.

Jamshedpur FC continued to sit comfortably at the 2nd spot with 13 points, while SC Delhi moved to the 12th place with one draw point. SC Delhi's goalkeeper was put to the test early on, when he saved a long cross free-kick from Stojanovic in the 3rd minute by punching it clear just in time.

Both teams adopted an aggressive approach as Delhi's midfielder Ousmane Fane took on Albino Gomes from some distance before Rei Tachikawa's long-range shot was saved with easy by goalkeeper Nora Fernandes.

The host got ahead in the game as Delhi's captain Lamgoulen Semkholun delivered a cross that was feebly punched by Gomes inside the D. However, a slight fumble by striker Matija Babovic cost his team as Sunny made the most of it and launched a left-footer into the top corner to get Delhi ahead in the match.

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Jamesdpur FC's coach Owen Coyle addressed that his team gave a soft goal, which cost them the two points in the match. In the post conference after the match, Owen Coyle said, "My only frustration today was not winning the game; the performance was of a high level, and there were some wonderful moments. We'll take a break and come back. We've got an important game against Mumbai, we just have to make sure that we're at our very best. We just need to stop giving softballs."

There was heavy rain at the beginning of the second half of the match, and Jamshedpur FC carried on in their quest to find an equaliser. Sporting FC defenders were put under immense pressure by the visitors in the last few minutes, which reaped the benefits for them as with just 90 seconds remaining, Stojanovic fired a shot from outside the box, which took a slight deflection before finishing in the post.

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