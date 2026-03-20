ISL 2025-26: Sporting Club Delhi Denied Victory As Jamshedpur FC Strike Late

Nikola Stojanovic scored a 89-minute goal for Jamshedpur FC to level the score line at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on Thursday, March 20, 2026. Photo: X/Jamshedpur FC

Nikola Stojanovic scored a 89-minute goal for Jamshedpur FC to level the score line at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on Thursday, March 20, 2026. Photo: X/Jamshedpur FC