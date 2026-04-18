Kerala Blasters Vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE Score, ISL 2025-26: Red Miners Eye All 3 Points To Go Second In The Points Table

Kerala Blasters Vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE Score, ISL 2025-26: The Red Miners travel to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi for an important clash which can decide their fate for top 4. Follow along for the live score, updates and more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Kerala Blasters Vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE Score
FC Goa Vs Jamshedpur FC Live Score, AIFF Super Cup: The Gaurs beat Red Miners 3-0 in the 2024-25 final. Photo: AIFF
Good Afternoon Indian Football fans. Matchday 9 of the 2025-26 Indian Super League brings us to down south for a clash between the Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. After a frustrating late equalizer denied them all 3 points against NorthEast United three days ago, the Blasters will be desperate for a win in turn their home turf, which once used to be a fortress. However, up against them are the Men of Steel. who also arrive from a gritty comeback draw against Mumbai City FC. While Kerala, sitting 12th, will play 3 games after this fixture, Jamshedpur will have four more matches to secure a top 4 finish. Stay tuned with us for all the live updates and more.
LIVE UPDATES

Kerala Blasters Vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE Score, ISL 2025-26: How Can Red Miners Win The Title? 

Currently 5th in the ISL standings with 15 points, Jamshedpur FC's path to the title depends on maximum points from their final five matches, starting today in Kochi. In this season's unique "Swiss-system" format with no playoffs, they must leapfrog Mumbai City (18 pts) to finish first and be crowned champions.

Kerala Blasters Vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE Score, ISL 2025-26: Match Details

  • Fixture: Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC

  • Series: Indian Super League 2025-26

  • Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi

  • Date: Saturday, April 18, 2026

  • Time: 5:00 AM IST

Kerala Blasters Vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE Score, ISL 2025-26: Welcome

Good evening, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the first kick-off of ISL 2025-26 matchday 9 between Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: RCB Go Green In Saturday Double-Header; Black Market Ticket Scam Rocks Chinnaswamy

  2. ICC Investigates Canada Vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Match After Match-Fixing Claims

  3. IPL 2026: M Chinnaswamy Stadium Staff Under Scanner In Black Market Ticket Racket

  4. MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Arshdeep Singh Scripts History With 100 Wickets For Punjab Kings - Check Stats

  5. MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Explosive Quinton De Kock Lights Up Comeback With Rapid Ton, Poses New Quandary For Mumbai

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  2. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  3. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  5. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 17, 2026

  2. After The Defeat Of The Constitutional Amendment Bill, BJP To Weaponise Women’s Quota Against The Opposition

  3. 131st Amendment Bill On Women’s Reservation Defeated In Lok Sabha

  4. Images Against Darkness: 100 Years Of The Indian Communist Movement And The Culture Of Rebellion, In Photos

  5. Peace Demands Preparedness: Why India Must Rethink Civil Defence

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. CNN Exposé: 20,000+ 'Sleep' Videos, Millions of Views — Online Networks Profiting from Abuse of Women?

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. Damage Reported At Iranian Heritage Sites After March Airstrikes

  4. IRGC: The Powerful Force Shaping Iran’s Military And Regional Strategy

  5. Iran Says Strait Of Hormuz Completely Open For Commercial Vessels During Ceasefire

Latest Stories

  1. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Tickner, Smith Star As BlackCaps Register Seven-Wicket Victory

  2. Indian Among Second Group Of Migrants Deported From US

  3. Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar's Horror Comedy Earns Over Rs 15 Crore

  4. Washington Reverses Course with Fresh 30-Day Waiver For Russian Energy Purchases

  5. Trump Says China’s Xi ‘Very Happy’ About Strait Of Hormuz Reopening

  6. Shah Rukh Khan Reacts As The Academy Shares His Om Shanti Om Clip: 'Truly Feel Like The King Of The World'

  7. RCB Vs DC Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Indian Premier League Match 26 Today?

  8. Delimitation as Design: Critics See Politics Beneath Policy