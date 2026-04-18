Kerala Blasters Vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE Score, ISL 2025-26: Red Miners Eye All 3 Points To Go Second In The Points Table

FC Goa Vs Jamshedpur FC Live Score, AIFF Super Cup: The Gaurs beat Red Miners 3-0 in the 2024-25 final. Photo: AIFF

Good Afternoon Indian Football fans. Matchday 9 of the 2025-26 Indian Super League brings us to down south for a clash between the Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. After a frustrating late equalizer denied them all 3 points against NorthEast United three days ago, the Blasters will be desperate for a win in turn their home turf, which once used to be a fortress. However, up against them are the Men of Steel. who also arrive from a gritty comeback draw against Mumbai City FC. While Kerala, sitting 12th, will play 3 games after this fixture, Jamshedpur will have four more matches to secure a top 4 finish. Stay tuned with us for all the live updates and more.

LIVE UPDATES

18 Apr 2026, 04:02:26 pm IST Kerala Blasters Vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE Score, ISL 2025-26: How Can Red Miners Win The Title? Currently 5th in the ISL standings with 15 points, Jamshedpur FC's path to the title depends on maximum points from their final five matches, starting today in Kochi. In this season's unique "Swiss-system" format with no playoffs, they must leapfrog Mumbai City (18 pts) to finish first and be crowned champions.

18 Apr 2026, 03:43:24 pm IST Kerala Blasters Vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE Score, ISL 2025-26: Match Details Fixture: Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC

Series: Indian Super League 2025-26

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi

Date: Saturday, April 18, 2026

Time: 5:00 AM IST