Kerala Blasters Vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE Score, ISL 2025-26: Red Miners Eye All 3 Points To Go Second In The Points Table

Kerala Blasters Vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE Score, ISL 2025-26: How Can Red Miners Win The Title?
Currently 5th in the ISL standings with 15 points, Jamshedpur FC's path to the title depends on maximum points from their final five matches, starting today in Kochi. In this season's unique "Swiss-system" format with no playoffs, they must leapfrog Mumbai City (18 pts) to finish first and be crowned champions.
Kerala Blasters Vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE Score, ISL 2025-26: Match Details
Fixture: Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC
Series: Indian Super League 2025-26
Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
Date: Saturday, April 18, 2026
Time: 5:00 AM IST
Kerala Blasters Vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE Score, ISL 2025-26: Welcome
Good evening, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the first kick-off of ISL 2025-26 matchday 9 between Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.