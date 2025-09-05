Germany suffered 2-0 loss against Slovakia in FIFA World Cup qualifiers
Julian Nagelsmann slammed Germany's lack of "willingness and desire" following their 2-0 loss in Slovakia.
Nagelsmann's side opened their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign with defeat, as goals from David Hancko and David Strelec settled the Group A clash in Bratislava.
The four-time World champions, who were beaten by Portugal and France in the Nations League finals in June, have now lost three successive competitive matches for the first time as a unified nation.
It was also Germany's first ever defeat in a World Cup qualifier away from home, as well as their first loss in the opening game of a campaign.
And Nagelsmann could not hide the frustration he felt after overseeing his nation's second ever reverse by more than one goal in a World Cup qualifier, 24 years after their famous 5-1 humbling by England in Munich.
"Apart from two or three injured players, these are the best quality players we have in Germany," he said.
"Maybe next time, we have to call up players with less quality, but who will give everything on the pitch.
"I trust my players, but being simply a better player than the opponent is not enough if you don't show willingness and desire.
"Why do you think a team like Wiesbaden almost drew 2-2 with Bayern Munich [in the DFB-Pokal last week]? It's not because they have better quality, but because they showed emotion and desire."
Jonathan Tah concurred with the head coach, acknowledging he and his team-mates must improve quickly before welcoming Northern Ireland on Sunday.
"We lost the ball way too easily, we didn't have control over the game," the defender added.
"It was a deserved loss and a very bad performance from us today. This is not our ambition and not what we expect of ourselves.
"We have to be honest. It's tough to explain the reasons now directly after the game. We have to do much better immediately in the next game."