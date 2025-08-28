Wehen Wiesbaden 2-3 Bayern Munich: Kane Spares Visitors' Blushes With Last-Gasp Winner

Bayern Munich earned a thrilling 3-2 win over Wehen Wiesbaden in opening round of DFB Pokal
Kane's late intervention spared Bayern's blushes after Wiesbaden had come from behind
Wiesbaden scored with both of their attempts on target, but Kane had the final say
Harry Kane left it late to send Bayern Munich through to the second round of the DFB-Pokal, with a last-gasp 3-2 win over Wehen Wiesbaden.
The 3. Liga side looked set to force extra time, and a potential high-profile scalp, but Kane's late intervention spared Bayern's blushes after Wiesbaden had come from behind.
The hosts survived an early penalty shout for a handball against Jordy Gillekens, though Bayern would take the lead from the spot in the 16th minute through Kane.
Ryan Johansson dragged down Sacha Boey in the box, and Kane confidently stepped up from 12 yards to slot his effort into the bottom-right corner.
Luis Diaz forced a fine reflex save out of Florian Stritzel before his curler was blocked by Gillekens, while Raphael Guerreiro's low effort was tipped away by the goalkeeper.
Bayern started the second half where they left off in the first, with Michael Olise taking just six minutes to make it 2-0 as he profited from a loose ball and swept it home.
However, Wiesbaden fought back as their captain, Fatih Kaya, netted a six-minute brace. He slid in at the back post to net his first in the 64th minute before being played in behind Bayern's high line to rifle a powerful effort past Jonas Urbig.
Kane then won another penalty as he was clumsily felled in the box by Milad Nejad, but the England captain saw his effort towards the bottom-left corner saved by Stritzel, who quickly got back to his feet to smother the follow-up before Justin Janitzek cleared off the line.
But Wiesbaden would not be able to hold on for a fairytale as Kane eventually found the winner in the 94th minute, when he rose high to nod Josip Stanisic's cross past the sprawling Stritzel.
Data Debrief: Bayern edge to nervy win
Wiesbaden came very close to a giant-killing in the first round of the DFB-Pokal, and make no mistake, Bayern would have been heavily questioned.
Vincent Kompany's side had 22 shots on Wednesday, worth 3.87 expected goals (xG), with Stritzel's goal facing 15 shots on target. The goalkeeper made 10 saves.
Wiesbaden scored with both of their attempts on target, but Kane had the final say. He scored 12 goals in the DFB-Pokal last season, and has now contributed to four goals in his last three games in the competition (three goals, one assist).