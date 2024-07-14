Shakira Half-time Show At Copa America Final: Colombia Boss Nestor Lorenzo Bemused

Colombia boss Nestor Lorenzo has hit out at the decision to have an extended half-time break during Sunday's Copa America final to facilitate a performance by Shakira. (Streaming | More Football News)
Colombia will go in search of their second Copa America title at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, while holders Argentina are targeting a record-breaking 16th triumph.
Tournament organisers are planning a 25-minute interval, rather than the traditional 15, with Colombian pop sensation Shakira performing during the break.
While Lorenzo says the extended break will not give an advantage to either team in particular, he is worried about the potential for it to impact players' conditioning.
Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Lorenzo told reporters: "I hope you enjoy, Shakira is great.
"For a final, when the rules change for both teams, bad pitches for both or same weather for both, then I can't say if it's bad, or if it favours one side.
"I can't understand it, I wish it were like the rest of the games."
Lorenzo pointed to incidents which saw Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and Venezuela sanctioned by CONMEBOL for late arrivals after half-time during the group stage.
"When we came out in the 16th minute we were sanctioned, but now that there is a show we can come out in the 20th minute," he said.
"Players can get cold, but it's on both sides. I found out today that this is how it is, and that's it."