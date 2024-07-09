Serie A: Togetherness Will Ensure Juventus Success, Says New Manager Thiago Motta

Thiago Motta believes that "togetherness" is the key to enjoying a successful first season in charge of Juventus. (More Football News)
The former Bologna manager arrived in Turin for his first day of pre-season on Monday.
Juventus finished third in Serie A last season but were 23 points behind Scudetto winners, Inter.
However, they did secure a return to the Champions League after serving a one-season suspension from UEFA after breaking financial fair play regulations.
Now, Motta is setting his sights on getting Juve back to the top.
"I've found myself in a really wonderful place to work," Motta told Juventus' official channels in his first interview. "It goes without saying at such a historic club that, together, we can do a great job.
"It will certainly be a demanding season, but at the same time, it's wonderful to be able to play so many matches, and we hope to play in the maximum number of games, because that means we will be doing well, and that is our objective.
"I send [the Juventus fans] fond greetings, and I hope to be able to meet you soon, in our stadium and in other grounds.
"I know that we will have your support, and we will certainly give everything on the pitch so that together we can all be proud of this team."