Serie A: Douglas Luiz Completes €50m Juventus Transfer

Juventus have completed the signing of Brazil international Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa. (More Football News)
Luiz was a pivotal feature in Unai Emery's midfield last season, as Villa qualified for the Champions League.
However, the club required sales in order to comply with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Regulations (PSR).
Villa have sold youngsters Tim Iroegbunam and Omari Kellyman to Everton and Chelsea respectively, with winger Lewis Dobbin signing from the Toffees and full-back Ian Maatsen joining from the Blues.
Luiz, though, was always likely to be the big sale Villa required to get over the line, and that deal, worth €50million (£42m) has now gone through.
The 26-year-old, who is on international duty with Brazil at the Copa America, has signed a five-year deal with Juve.
In return, Villa are expected to sign Juve youngsters Samuel Iling-Junior and midfielder Enzo Barrenechea in a separate deal worth up to £18.6m (€22m).
They have also been linked with a move for Luton Town's Ross Barkley, who played for the Villans in the 2020-21 season.
Over the past two league campaigns, Luiz has created the most chances (98), teed up the most shots from a set-piece (42), made the most interceptions (63) and tackles (130) of any player in Villa's squad.