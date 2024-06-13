Serie A: Juventus Confirm Thiago Motta Appointment As Massimiliano Allegri Successor

Juventus have confirmed the appointment of Thiago Motta as their new head coach. (More Football News)
The former Bologna boss has signed a three-year deal at the Allianz Arena, and comes in as Massimiliano Allegri's replacement following his sacking on May 17.
Allegri was relieved of his duties with immediate effect last month, with the club citing his behaviour during their Coppa Italia final win against Atalanta as a factor in their decision.
Motta was immediately linked with the vacancy after he opted not to renew his contract with Bologna, having led the Rossoblu to a fifth-place finish in Serie A and Champions League qualification for the first time in their history.
And following the announcement on Wednesday, the 41-year-old cannot wait to get to work with his new employers.
"I am really happy to begin a new chapter at the helm of a great club like Juventus," he told the club's official website.
"I thank the owners and the management, who can be sure of my ambition to keep the Juventus flag flying high and to please the fans."
Motta's first senior managerial role at Genoa in 2019 ended after two months, but he bounced back by steering Spezia to Serie A safety in his only full season in charge before moving to Bologna.