Juventus have confirmed their withdrawal from the European Super League project and requested to rejoin the European Club Association (ECA). (More Football News)
Juve were one of 12 European clubs that signed up to form a breakaway Super League in April 2021, a plan that sparked widespread protests from fans.
Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Milan and Inter were also part of the original breakaway group.
As a result of the announcement, those teams were also excluded from the ECA.
However, following the backlash from supporters and threats of sanctions by UEFA, nine of the clubs backed out swiftly, with the project collapsing within 72 hours.
They were then readmitted to the ECA, and in July 2023, Juventus began the process of pulling out of the European Super League.
ECA chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi said on Saturday: "I am pleased to report that Juventus has requested to re-join ECA, which will be formalised shortly.
"ECA's door is always open to clubs who believe in collective interests, progressive reform and working constructively with all stakeholders – we are delighted Juventus will rejoin the European football family."
Madrid and Barcelona are the only remaining teams backing the Super League and have led revived plans, proposing a revamped 64-club league.