Football

Serie A: Thiago Motta Salutes 'Solid And Concrete' Juventus After Derby Victory Over Torino

Timothy Weah became only the second American to score for Juventus against Torino after Weston McKennie in 2020

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Thiago-Motta-Juventus-Torino-Serie-A
Motta was pleased by what he saw from Juventus in Derby della Mole.
info_icon

Thiago Motta hailed Juventus' "solid and concrete" display on their way to victory over Torino in Derby della Mole. (More Football News)

The Bianconeri claimed bragging rights in the Turin derby, with goals from Timothy Weah and Kenan Yildiz sealing all three points.

Juve climbed to third place - a point behind leaders Napoli - after extending their unbeaten start in Serie A, while earning a ninth clean sheet - the most of any side in Europe's top five leagues.

And Motta paid tribute to his players for their performance levels at the end of a busy seven days.

"It's always important to play with balance, and today, we put in an excellent performance, bringing home three precious points," he said.

"I am happy both for the result and for the level of play expressed in front of our fans, who supported us a lot. We have to thank them, as well as the boys, because it was not easy.

"It was the third game of the week, we were able to manage our energy well, and we were solid and concrete for the whole 95 minutes. A well-deserved victory."

Weah became only the second American to score for Juventus against Torino after Weston McKennie in 2020.

Yildiz celebrates Juventus' second goal - null
Juventus 2-0 Torino: Weah And Yildiz Lift Bianconeri To Third With Derby Della Mole Victory

BY Stats Perform

Next up for the Bianconeri after the international break is a showdown with AC Milan at San Siro, where Weah's father George played a starring role during the 1990s.

"Today I'm happy," he said. "We have to continue like this, because when we play like tonight, we're strong.

"Now, the match against Milan awaits us. It's important, also for me and for the history of my family."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia Vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Live Score: Haris Rauf Strikes Again, Removes Glenn Maxwell; AUS - 87/5 (19 Overs)
  2. Spinners, Charith Asalanka Help Sri Lanka Beat New Zealand By Four Wickets In 1st T20I
  3. WBBL 2024: Hurricanes' Lizelle Lee Smashes Record Books With Scintillating Sydney Ton
  4. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia Hand Surprise Call-Ups For Perth Test - Check Full Squad
  5. WI Vs ENG, 1st T20I: Phil Salt Century Gives England Winning Start Against West Indies Series
Football News
  1. Inter Miami 2-3 Atalanta United: Hosts Ousted From MLS Playoffs After Shock Defeat
  2. Serie A: Thiago Motta Salutes 'Solid And Concrete' Juventus After Derby Victory Over Torino
  3. Premier League: Arne Slot Warns Of 'Many Challenges Ahead' For Liverpool In Title Race
  4. Premier League: Unai Emery Demands Improvement From Aston Villa After Loss Against Liverpool
  5. Pep Guardiola Admits Manchester City Must Change Course After Fourth Consecutive Loss
Tennis News
  1. Gauff Vs Zheng, WTA Finals: World No 3 Calls Chinese Rival's Play Unbelievable After Overcoming Challenge
  2. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff Downs Qinwen Zheng To Become Youngest Champ In 20 Years
  3. India's Ramkumar Ramanathan, Mukund Sasikumar Headline ITF Championship
  4. ATP Finals 2024: Alcaraz Aiming To Turn 'Motivation' Into Maiden Crown
  5. WTA Finals: Gauff Sees Off Sabalenka To Set Up Zheng Meeting In Showpiece
Hockey News
  1. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Matches Rescheduled To Avoid Insect Swarms: Check New Timings
  2. FIH 2023-24 Hockey Awards: Legendary Indian Goalie PR Sreejesh Named Men’s Goalkeeper Of The Year
  3. FIH 2023-24 Awards: Indian Captain Harmanpreet Singh Lands Best Male Player Of The Year
  4. FIH Awards: Harmanpreet Wins Player Of The Year; Sreejesh Lands Best Goalkeeper - Check Full List
  5. Indian Men's Hockey Team Honoured At FIH Congress For Paris Olympics Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Husband Vs Wife, Uncle Vs Nephew: Families Battle Their Own And Others In Maharashtra
  2. Waqf Row: Karnataka Govt Warns Action Against Officials Issuing Eviction Notice To Farmers
  3. 'Unacceptable Under Rule Of Law': Supreme Court Rejects 'Bulldozer Justice'
  4. 100 Years Of Vaikom Satyagraha : The Movement That Changed The Destiny Of Kerala
  5. Where Is Maharashtra’s Dalit Politics Headed?
Entertainment News
  1. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  2. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  3. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  4. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  5. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
US News
  1. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  2. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  3. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
  4. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  5. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
World News
  1. Spain: Thousands Call For Resignation Of Valencia Leader for Bungling Flood Response
  2. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  3. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  4. Qatar Stalls Its Role As Mediator Between Israel And Hamas
  5. Canada Cancels Fast-Tracked Visas For Foreign Students Amid Growing Tension With India | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 9, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I: India Thrash South Africa By 61 Runs As Sanju Samson Fires Century
  3. ‘Draw Lakshman Rekha’: Kerala HC Sets Guidelines For Media Coverage Of Ongoing Criminal Cases
  4. Weekly Horoscope For November 10th To November 16th: Discover The Astrological Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign
  5. Modi Rejects Calls To Restore Article 370: 'No Power In The World Can Bring It Back'
  6. FIH Awards: Harmanpreet Wins Player Of The Year; Sreejesh Lands Best Goalkeeper - Check Full List
  7. Pollution Chokes Delhi While the 'Wisest Among Us' Sit Calmly
  8. IND Vs RSA: Players Left Confused As Indian National Anthem Stops Twice Ahead Of 1st T20I | Video