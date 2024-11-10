Football

Juventus 2-0 Torino: Weah And Yildiz Lift Bianconeri To Third With Derby Della Mole Victory

Extending their unbeaten streak against Torino to 18 matches, Motta's side moved to within a point of Serie A leaders Napoli

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Kenan-Yildiz
Yildiz celebrates Juventus' second goal
info_icon

Juventus climbed to third place in Serie A following a 2-0 victory over rivals Torino at the Allianz Stadium. (More Sports News)

A goal in either half from Timothy Weah and Kenan Yildiz settled the Derby della Mole, and saw Thiago Motta's side extend their unbeaten start to the league season.

The Bianconeri broke through in the 18th minute when Vanja Milinkovic-Savic spilt a shot straight to Weah, who made no mistake from close range.

Weah thought he had doubled the lead in the 72nd minute, but the USA international was penalised for handball in the build-up to the opportunity.

However, Juve did put the contest to bed six minutes from time, when Yildiz nodded in Francisco Conceicao's deep cross at the far post.

Extending their unbeaten streak against Torino to 18 matches, Motta's side moved to within a point of Serie A leaders Napoli.

Data Debrief: Bianconeri extend unbeaten start with yet another clean sheet

Juventus have now registered nine clean sheets in Serie A this season, the most by any team in the big five European leagues.

Weah got the ball rolling, as he became the second American after Weston McKennie in December 2020 to score for the Bianconeri against Torino in Serie A.

Yildiz then sealed the victory. The 19-year-old became the third-youngest Juventus player to find the net in the Derby della Mole, after Felice Placido Borel (18 years and 243 days in 1932) and Bruno Nicole (18 years and 244 days in 1958).

Meanwhile, Torino have now suffered three successive defeats without scoring in Serie A for the first time since 2014.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia Vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Live Score: Haris Rauf Strikes Again, Removes Glenn Maxwell; AUS - 87/5 (19 Overs)
  2. Spinners, Charith Asalanka Help Sri Lanka Beat New Zealand By Four Wickets In 1st T20I
  3. WBBL 2024: Hurricanes' Lizelle Lee Smashes Record Books With Scintillating Sydney Ton
  4. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia Hand Surprise Call-Ups For Perth Test - Check Full Squad
  5. WI Vs ENG, 1st T20I: Phil Salt Century Gives England Winning Start Against West Indies Series
Football News
  1. Serie A 2024-25: AC Milan Lacked Aggression In Cagliari Draw, Says Paulo Fonseca
  2. Inter Miami 2-3 Atalanta United: Hosts Ousted From MLS Playoffs After Shock Defeat
  3. Serie A: Thiago Motta Salutes 'Solid And Concrete' Juventus After Derby Victory Over Torino
  4. Premier League: Arne Slot Warns Of 'Many Challenges Ahead' For Liverpool In Title Race
  5. Premier League: Unai Emery Demands Improvement From Aston Villa After Loss Against Liverpool
Tennis News
  1. Gauff Vs Zheng, WTA Finals: World No 3 Calls Chinese Rival's Play Unbelievable After Overcoming Challenge
  2. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff Downs Qinwen Zheng To Become Youngest Champ In 20 Years
  3. India's Ramkumar Ramanathan, Mukund Sasikumar Headline ITF Championship
  4. ATP Finals 2024: Alcaraz Aiming To Turn 'Motivation' Into Maiden Crown
  5. WTA Finals: Gauff Sees Off Sabalenka To Set Up Zheng Meeting In Showpiece
Hockey News
  1. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Matches Rescheduled To Avoid Insect Swarms: Check New Timings
  2. FIH 2023-24 Hockey Awards: Legendary Indian Goalie PR Sreejesh Named Men’s Goalkeeper Of The Year
  3. FIH 2023-24 Awards: Indian Captain Harmanpreet Singh Lands Best Male Player Of The Year
  4. FIH Awards: Harmanpreet Wins Player Of The Year; Sreejesh Lands Best Goalkeeper - Check Full List
  5. Indian Men's Hockey Team Honoured At FIH Congress For Paris Olympics Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Husband Vs Wife, Uncle Vs Nephew: Families Battle Their Own And Others In Maharashtra
  2. Waqf Row: Karnataka Govt Warns Action Against Officials Issuing Eviction Notice To Farmers
  3. 'Unacceptable Under Rule Of Law': Supreme Court Rejects 'Bulldozer Justice'
  4. 100 Years Of Vaikom Satyagraha : The Movement That Changed The Destiny Of Kerala
  5. Where Is Maharashtra’s Dalit Politics Headed?
Entertainment News
  1. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  2. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  3. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  4. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  5. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
US News
  1. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  2. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  3. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
  4. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  5. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
World News
  1. Spain: Thousands Call For Resignation Of Valencia Leader for Bungling Flood Response
  2. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  3. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  4. Qatar Stalls Its Role As Mediator Between Israel And Hamas
  5. Canada Cancels Fast-Tracked Visas For Foreign Students Amid Growing Tension With India | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 9, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I: India Thrash South Africa By 61 Runs As Sanju Samson Fires Century
  3. ‘Draw Lakshman Rekha’: Kerala HC Sets Guidelines For Media Coverage Of Ongoing Criminal Cases
  4. Weekly Horoscope For November 10th To November 16th: Discover The Astrological Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign
  5. Modi Rejects Calls To Restore Article 370: 'No Power In The World Can Bring It Back'
  6. FIH Awards: Harmanpreet Wins Player Of The Year; Sreejesh Lands Best Goalkeeper - Check Full List
  7. Pollution Chokes Delhi While the 'Wisest Among Us' Sit Calmly
  8. IND Vs RSA: Players Left Confused As Indian National Anthem Stops Twice Ahead Of 1st T20I | Video