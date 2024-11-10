9 - Juventus have kept the most clean sheets in the Big-5 European leagues in 2024/25 (9 in 12 Serie A matches). Before the Bianconeri, the last team to have recorded 9 clean sheets in the first 12 Serie A games of the season was Juventus in 2014/15. Wall.#JuveToro pic.twitter.com/CtlvpjSKZp