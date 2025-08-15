Premier League: Granit Xhaka Named Sunderland Captain Ahead Of 2025-26 Campaign

Luke O’Nien shared armband responsibilities with Dan Neil for Sunderland in 2024-25
Club entrusts new signing Granit Xhaka for fresh Premier League campaign
"I’m someone who demands a lot", new skipper says
Regis Le Bris has appointed Granit Xhaka as Sunderland captain for the 2025-26 season.
Luke O’Nien shared armband responsibilities with Dan Neil for the Black Cats last season as they achieved promotion back to the Premier League, but the club have looked to their new signing to lead them into their first Premier League campaign since 2016-17.
Xhaka has plenty of experience as a captain, leading his country Switzerland at multiple major tournaments while also captaining Arsenal under Unai Emery.
The midfielder’s time as leader of the Gunners ended in dramatic fashion prior to Mikel Arteta’s arrival, with Xhaka throwing his shirt to the ground after being booed by his own fans when substituted off.
The 32-year-old also captained Borussia Monchengladbach and wore the armband for Bayer Leverkusen on several occasions, but was not the club captain under Xabi Alonso.
Xhaka, who has 225 Premier League appearances to his name, told the Sunderland website: “It makes me incredibly proud to be captain of this club and of this team.
“I hope to show my leadership on and off the pitch, helping my team-mates in the training ground and across the club.
“To be part of Sunderland’s history, alongside some of the names who have worn the armband before, is an honour. People who know me know exactly what they’ll get – I’m someone who demands a lot.
“I’m a winner and I want to win – and I expect the same from my team-mates.”
Le Bris added: “In the Premier League, it will be important to have consistency, maturity, and experience. Granit brings all these qualities.
“His behaviour so far has been very impressive, and on the field, you can see that his level is high.
“Others around him can feel this influence, and his leadership will support the team as we adapt to a different environment and face new challenges and opportunities.
“Granit’s role will also form part of a new leadership team, which will be finalised following the end of the summer transfer window.”
Sunderland have been busy in this summer’s transfer window, bringing 11 players through the door at the Stadium of Light.
However, midfielder Pierre Ekwah has completed a permanent move to AS Saint-Etienne in Ligue 2.
The 23-year-old, who made 61 appearances for Sunderland, spent the 2024-25 season with the French club. The second-division side triggered their option to buy the midfielder in their initial loan agreement.
Sunderland kick their Premier League season off against West Ham United on Saturday.