Italy great Alessandro Nesta has been appointed as the new head coach of Monza. (More Football News)
The 48-year-old comes in as the successor to Raffaele Palladino, who switched Monza for Fiorentina last week.
Nesta, a World Cup winner in 2006, has enjoyed a modest managerial career compared to his remarkable playing days.
The former defender will embark on his first Serie A season as a coach after spells with Perugia, Frosinone and Reggiana.
Nesta led promoted Reggiana to an 11th-place finish in Italy's second tier and has now resolved his contract issues with the club in order to take over at Monza.
His new club finished 12th last season in what was just their second campaign in Serie A.