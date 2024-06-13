Football

Monza Hire Italy Legend Nesta After Palladino Move To Fiorentina

Former Italy defender and 2006 FIFA World Cup winner Alessandro Nesta will embark on his first Serie A season as a coach after spells with Perugia, Frosinone and Reggiana

Alessandro Nesta will take charge at Monza for his first Serie A managerial campaign.
Italy great Alessandro Nesta has been appointed as the new head coach of Monza. (More Football News)

The 48-year-old comes in as the successor to Raffaele Palladino, who switched Monza for Fiorentina last week.

Nesta, a World Cup winner in 2006, has enjoyed a modest managerial career compared to his remarkable playing days.

BY Stats Perform

The former defender will embark on his first Serie A season as a coach after spells with Perugia, Frosinone and Reggiana.

Nesta led promoted Reggiana to an 11th-place finish in Italy's second tier and has now resolved his contract issues with the club in order to take over at Monza.

His new club finished 12th last season in what was just their second campaign in Serie A.

