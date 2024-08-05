Serie A: Federico Chiesa Told To Find New Club 'As Soon As Possible' By Thiago Motta

Thiago Motta has urged Federico Chiesa to find a new club "as soon as possible" after making it clear he will not be part of his plans at Juventus. (More Football News)
After a successful season at Bologna, Motta replaced Massimiliano Allegri at Juve and is preparing to put his stamp on the club ahead of the upcoming Serie A campaign.
In an attempt to update the squad, the Italian has targeted a list of players he expects to depart before the end of the transfer window.
Chiesa, who joined Juventus from Fiorentina in October 2020, is one of those on the list after failing to put pen to paper on a contract extension offered to him at the end of last season.
Motta had hinted in the past that the 26-year-old could be on his way out of Turin, but after leaving him out for a pre-season friendly against Brest, he has now confirmed that Chiesa is not part of his plans.
"Chiesa and all the other players not called up for the game are not part of the project," Motta said.
"We have been clear with them; they have to find a new solution and new club as soon as possible. The decision has been made."
Chiesa has made 131 appearances for Juventus in all competitions and played a pivotal role in helping them to the Coppa Italia title last season.
His nine goals in 33 Serie A appearances are his highest goal tally in a single league season, while he also created more chances (54) and recorded more completed dribbles (35) than anyone else in Juventus’ squad in the top-flight.
There has been interest in Chiesa from Chelsea and Bayern Munich, but the Italy international is yet to make a decision on his future with just one year remaining on his Juventus contract.
The others rumoured to be on Motta's upheaval list include Wojciech Szczesny, Weston McKennie, Mattia De Sciglio, Daniele Rugani and Arthur.