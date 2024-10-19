Football

Serie A: Antonio Conte Says League Leaders Napoli Still A Work In Progress

Despite their impressive form, Conte is wary of getting too carried away

serie a napoli football
Napoli head coach Antonio Conte
info_icon

Antonio Conte believes there is still plenty of work for Napoli to do, despite sitting top of the Serie A standings. (More Football News)

After narrowly edging past Serie B side Modena on penalties in the Coppa Italia first round in his first game, Conte followed it up with a 3-0 defeat to Verona in his first league match.

Since then, Napoli are unbeaten, winning six of their next seven games, only dropping points in a goalless draw with the Italian's former club, Juventus.

However, despite their impressive form, Conte is wary of getting too carried away.

"We are with the 'work in progress' sign, it cannot be otherwise after only three months," Conte told a press conference ahead of Sunday's game at Empoli.

Antonio Conte is cautiously optimistic about Napoli's chances of winning Serie A this season - null
Serie A: Conte Embracing Napoli Improvements After Como Triumph

BY Stats Perform

"Otherwise, we would all underestimate the path that needs to be taken in a reconstruction phase like ours. We're just getting started.

"Victories are built, they are not invented, but what I feel I can guarantee is to rebuild solid foundations that can last over time."

The international break has left Conte without midfielder Stanislav Lobotka, injured while playing with Slovakia.

Lobotka has started all seven league games under Conte and was an ever-present in the starting side last season, but the manager is confident that Scotland international Billy Gilmour is ready for what will be his first Serie A start.

"It's not a very serious problem but we have to face it and recover, obviously I'm sorry because he was expressing himself at very high levels, but at the same time it will be an opportunity to see Gilmour," Conte said.

"Billy knows what he has to do, he hasn't trained only in these two days, but from the beginning. It changes little, the characteristics are very similar. If Gilmour hadn't been there it would have been different."

Napoli's bid to remain on top will face a stern test away to Empoli. The Tuscan side have lost only once this season, and have the second-best defensive record in Serie A, conceding four goals in their seven games.

"We are talking about a team that suffered their only defeat before the break, in the last minutes and on a difficult pitch, against Lazio at the Olimpico," Conte said.

"It is precisely in these matches that the spirit of sacrifice, according to the Empoli players, becomes an important weapon for them.

"I will not tolerate a spirit of sacrifice inferior to that of Empoli."

