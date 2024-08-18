Serie A: AC Milan Sign Midfielder Youssouf Fofana From Monaco

Milan have signed France international Youssouf Fofana from Monaco on a four-year deal, bolstering their midfield ahead of their Serie A campaign. (More Football News)
The transfer fee was not disclosed by the club but Italian media said Milan would pay around €25million, including bonuses, for the 25-year-old.
Fofana has played 21 matches for his national team, scoring three goals. He was reportedly also a target for West Ham and Manchester United.
The acquisition of Fofana is likely to be Milan's final signing in their first transfer window under new head coach Paulo Fonseca, who said on Friday that no additional transfers were in the offing.
Milan have already secured the signings of striker Alvaro Morata and defenders Emerson Royal and Strahinja Pavlovic as they prepare to kick off their Serie A campaign at home against Torino later on Saturday.