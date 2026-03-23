Serie A Roundup: Ndour Strike Rescues Fiorentina, Inter Winless Run Extends

Fiorentina's Cher Ndour celebrates after scoring the goal of 1-1 during the Serie A soccer match between Fiorentina and Inter at the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, Italy on Sunday, March 22, 2026. | Photo: Marco Bucco/La Presse via AP

Fiorentina's Cher Ndour celebrates after scoring the goal of 1-1 during the Serie A soccer match between Fiorentina and Inter at the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, Italy on Sunday, March 22, 2026. | Photo: Marco Bucco/La Presse via AP