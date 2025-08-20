Seattle Sounders FC Vs Puebla Live Streaming, Leagues Cup 2025: When, Where To Quarter-final Match On TV And Online

Seattle Sounders FC Vs Puebla, Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-final: Find out when and where to watch the fixture live on TV and online

  • Seattle Sounders FC take on Puebla in the quarter-finals

  • MLS side highly favourites against their Liga MX opponent

  • Streaming and Timings info

Major League Soccer (MLS) side Seattle Sounders FC will clash against Puebla in the Leagues Cup 2025 quarter-final on Thursday, August 21 at Lumen Field.

Sounders have been decent this season, but lost their last fixture to Minnesota United. However, they have had a great run in Leagues Cup 2025 and could use that to their advantage in the quarter-final.

On the other hand, Puebla have faced successive defeats but will look to the Leagues Cup 2025 quarter-final clash as a fresh challenge against their MLS opponent. However, given their torrid run in the Liga MX, it won't be an easy game for the Mexican club.

Match Details:

  • Location: Seattle, Washington, USA

  • Stadium: Lumen Field

  • Date: Thursday, August 21

  • Kick-off Time: 08:30AM. IST

Seattle Sounders FC Vs Puebla Live Streaming - Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-final

When is the Seattle Sounders FC Vs Puebla, Leagues Cup 2025 quarter-final match being played?

The Seattle Sounders FC Vs Puebla, Leagues Cup 2025 quarter-final match will be played on Thursday, 21 August 2025 at 8:30 AM IST.

Where to watch the Seattle Sounders FC Vs Puebla, Leagues Cup 2025 quarter-final match live online in India?

The Seattle Sounders FC Vs Puebla, Leagues Cup 2025 quarter-final match will be live-streamed in India on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV.

Viewers in USA can watch it on: FOX Sports, TSN, RDS and Apple TV.

Published At:
