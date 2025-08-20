Seattle Sounders FC Vs Puebla Live Streaming, Leagues Cup 2025: When, Where To Quarter-final Match On TV And Online

Seattle Sounders FC take on Puebla in the quarter-finals
MLS side highly favourites against their Liga MX opponent
Streaming and Timings info
Major League Soccer (MLS) side Seattle Sounders FC will clash against Puebla in the Leagues Cup 2025 quarter-final on Thursday, August 21 at Lumen Field.
Sounders have been decent this season, but lost their last fixture to Minnesota United. However, they have had a great run in Leagues Cup 2025 and could use that to their advantage in the quarter-final.
On the other hand, Puebla have faced successive defeats but will look to the Leagues Cup 2025 quarter-final clash as a fresh challenge against their MLS opponent. However, given their torrid run in the Liga MX, it won't be an easy game for the Mexican club.
Match Details:
Location: Seattle, Washington, USA
Stadium: Lumen Field
Date: Thursday, August 21
Kick-off Time: 08:30AM. IST
Seattle Sounders FC Vs Puebla Live Streaming - Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-final
When is the Seattle Sounders FC Vs Puebla, Leagues Cup 2025 quarter-final match being played?
The Seattle Sounders FC Vs Puebla, Leagues Cup 2025 quarter-final match will be played on Thursday, 21 August 2025 at 8:30 AM IST.
Where to watch the Seattle Sounders FC Vs Puebla, Leagues Cup 2025 quarter-final match live online in India?
The Seattle Sounders FC Vs Puebla, Leagues Cup 2025 quarter-final match will be live-streamed in India on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV.
Viewers in USA can watch it on: FOX Sports, TSN, RDS and Apple TV.