Scotland At Euro 2024: Stranger Things Have Happened Says SCO's Lewis Morgan Ahead Of Germany Tie

Steve Clarke's side travel to Munich in search of their first victory over their opponents since 1999, having failed to beat Die Mannschaft in their previous four encounters

Lewis Morgan believes Scotland can beat Germany at Euro 2024
Lewis Morgan believes Scotland can surprise Germany ahead of their Euro 2024 opener against the hosts this Friday. (More Football News)

Steve Clarke's side travel to Munich in search of their first victory over their opponents since 1999, having failed to beat Die Mannschaft in their previous four encounters.

The New York Red Bulls winger was a late arrival in Scotland's provisional squad after it was announced Ben Doak had to withdraw through injury, and made it into the travelling group of 26. 

Morgan ended his six-year absence from the international stage with a substitute appearance in a 2-2 draw against Finland at Hampden Park last week to earn his third cap for his country, 2,193 days since his last. 

The 27-year-old has scored nine goals in 16 MLS appearances so far this season in the Eastern Conference, and believes his side have every chance of starting their Group A campaign with a victory. 

"Absolutely, stranger things have happened in football," Morgan said about the possibility of Scotland upsetting the host nation.

"We've got a really, really talented squad here, a good group of players playing at the highest level in world football.

"There's no reason why we can't go there and get something, but we can only do that if we give the best version of ourselves and stick to the game plan."

Following Friday's fixture against Germany, the Scots will face Switzerland before concluding their group campaign in Stuttgart against Hungary, with the hopes of reaching the knockout stages of an international competition for the first time in their history. 

