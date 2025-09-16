Samuel Umtiti, France's Former World Cup Winner, Retires Aged 31

Having made 83 appearances for Barcelona in two campaigns prior to France's World Cup win, he only played 50 games for the Blaugrana across the next four seasons

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Samuel Umtiti poses with the World Cup trophy
Samuel Umtiti poses with the World Cup trophy
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Samuel Umtiti started alongside Raphael Varane in six of France's seven games at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

  • Centre-back also won La Liga twice and the Copa del Rey on three occasions during six seasons with Barcelona

  • Knee injuries restricted his playing time from 2018 onwards

Former World Cup-winning centre-back Samuel Umtiti has retired from football at the age of just 31.

Umtiti started alongside Raphael Varane in six of France's seven games at the 2018 tournament in Russia, as Didier Deschamps' men beat Croatia in the final to win their second crown.

File photo of Steve Mandanda in action for Rennes. - File
Ex-France Goalkeeper Steve Mandanda Retires At 40

BY Stats Perform

Umtiti also won La Liga twice and the Copa del Rey on three occasions during six seasons with Barcelona, though knee injuries restricted his playing time from 2018 onwards.

Having made 83 appearances for Barca in two campaigns prior to France's World Cup win, he only played 50 games for the Blaugrana across the next four seasons.

He joined Lecce on loan in August 2022 and was a regular in Serie A the following campaign, but further fitness issues saw him limited to just six Ligue 1 outings when he joined Lille the following year, and he left the club as a free agent this June.

The former Lyon academy graduate said in a social media post on Monday: "After an intense career with ups and downs, the time has come to say goodbye. I gave my all with passion and regret nothing."

Related Content
Related Content

Umtiti made 170 appearances for Lyon before his move to Barca, while all 31 of his senior matches for France came between 2016 and 2019.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan's Super 4s Qualification Scenario – Explainer

  2. India Qualify For Asia Cup Super Fours: Suryakumar Yadav's Men Advance After Oman Loss To UAE

  3. Women's Premier League 2026 To Begin Earlier Than Usual - Check Likely Starting Month

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan Pacer Ruled Out Of Tournament After Shoulder Trouble

  5. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: A Rivalry In Decline, A Victory Laden With Symbolism - What To Read?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

  5. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Arbitrary Exercise Of Power Not Allowed: SC Stays Key Waqf Act Provisions Which Sparked Nationwide Protests

  2. Waqf Amendment Act Supreme Court: SC Temporarily Suspends Key Provisions Of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025

  3. AIMIM Seeks Entry Into INDIA Bloc Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Election

  4. Supreme Court Rejects Plea to Include Women Political Workers Under POSH Act

  5. PM Modi To Launch ₹36,000 Crore Development Projects In Bihar’s Purnea Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

World News

  1. Tianjin Trifecta: Who Plays What Role In Changed India, China, Russia Relations?

  2. Sushila Karki : The Former Chief Justice Leading Nepal Through Crisis as Interim Prime Minister

  3. The Big Bang: Trump Resolution

  4. Beyond Blocs: How Africa Shapes Its Voice On The Global Stage

  5. Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Bashneft Refinery In Russia, Operations Continue Unaffected

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi BMW crash: Finance Ministry Official Navjot Singh Killed, Woman Driver In Custody

  2. Supreme Court Puts Key Provisions Of Waqf Amendment Act On Hold | All Details

  3. Are We There Yet? Reflections On International Day Of Democracy

  4. UAE Vs Oman Highlights, Asia Cup 2025: Junaid Siddique's 4/23 Helps Arab's Win By 42 Runs

  5. Emmys 2025: ‘Hacks’ Hannah Einbinder Slams Ice, Shouts ‘Free Palestine’ In First Win

  6. Waqf Amendment Act Supreme Court: SC Temporarily Suspends Key Provisions Of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025

  7. Horoscope Today, September 15, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Scorpio, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  8. Trump Blames Immigration Policy After Indian-Origin Man Killed In Dallas