Samuel Umtiti, France's Former World Cup Winner, Retires Aged 31

Former World Cup-winning centre-back Samuel Umtiti has retired from football at the age of just 31.
Umtiti started alongside Raphael Varane in six of France's seven games at the 2018 tournament in Russia, as Didier Deschamps' men beat Croatia in the final to win their second crown.
Umtiti also won La Liga twice and the Copa del Rey on three occasions during six seasons with Barcelona, though knee injuries restricted his playing time from 2018 onwards.
Having made 83 appearances for Barca in two campaigns prior to France's World Cup win, he only played 50 games for the Blaugrana across the next four seasons.
He joined Lecce on loan in August 2022 and was a regular in Serie A the following campaign, but further fitness issues saw him limited to just six Ligue 1 outings when he joined Lille the following year, and he left the club as a free agent this June.
The former Lyon academy graduate said in a social media post on Monday: "After an intense career with ups and downs, the time has come to say goodbye. I gave my all with passion and regret nothing."
Umtiti made 170 appearances for Lyon before his move to Barca, while all 31 of his senior matches for France came between 2016 and 2019.