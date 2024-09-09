Football

Sam Kerr Will Not Rush Chelsea Comeback, Sets Sights On Champions League

Chelsea forward Sam Kerr, who is Australia's all-time leading goalscorer, has been out since January after she suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in training

Sam-Kerr-footballer
Sam Kerr celebrates with the WSL trophy
info_icon

Chelsea forward Sam Kerr is being cautious with her comeback from a major knee injury, as she set her sights on winning the Women's Champions League. (More Football News)

Kerr, who is Australia's all-time leading goalscorer, has been out since January after she suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in training.

She missed the back half of Chelsea's Women's Super League and Champions League campaigns, while she was also absent from Australia's Olympics squad.

But despite being eager to return to action under new Chelsea coach Sonia Bompastor, Kerr is not going to rush her comeback.

"I'm not putting a date on my return, just making sure I get it right and making sure I feel good before I get back on the pitch," Kerr told Optus Sport.

"I mean, it's my second ACL, so I know you need to take the time, you need to make sure it's right and I'm doing everything I can.

"But definitely no rush for me, I want to make sure I can play for many more years to come."

info_icon

Bompastor replaced Emma Hayes after the latter ended her 12-year tenure at the end of last season.

And though Chelsea enjoyed unprecedented domestic dominance under Hayes, the Blues are yet to get over the line in the Champions League.

Bompastor, however, won that trophy with Lyon, and Kerr believes Chelsea now have an edge that was previously missing.

She said: "We would love to win the Champions League, that's the one we want, that's what we shoot for.

"We've fallen short a few years in a row, and hopefully Sonia brings that to this club."

"We want to win as many trophies as we can – we want to retain the league, get the [domestic] cups back, but the Champions League is the one we're going for this year."

Before her injury last season, Kerr was averaging 0.61 goals per 90 minutes, from 3.66 shots per 90, with a 16.67% conversion rate.

But Kerr's goals per 90 was actually at its lowest since the 2019-20 season, while her xG per 90 (0.46) was at its lowest during her time at Chelsea.

Kerr, who turns 31 on September 10, penned a new deal at the club earlier this year.

Asked if she had thought about her next move, Kerr replied: "This feels like home now. I love it here, I love where I live, I love the girls. We win a lot, so it's nice.

"I want to end my career, whenever that is, with as many trophies as I can, and I think we can do that [here]."

Chelsea start their WSL season against Aston Villa on September 20.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sri Lanka Turn Tables On England In 3rd Test, Pull Off Thumping Eight-Wicket Win At The Oval
  2. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test Day 1 Highlights: No Balls Bowled As Wet Ground Cancels Match
  3. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test Day 1: Opening Day Called Off Without Single Ball Bowled
  4. Sourav Ganguly Backs Rishabh Pant For Test Greatness, Urges Improvement In Limited-Overs Formats
  5. Ireland-Women Vs England-Women, 2nd ODI, Live Score: ENG-W Start Strong As IRE-W Send Lamb Back
Football News
  1. India Vs Syria, Intercontinental Cup 2024 LIVE Updates: Blue Tigers Aim For Much-Needed Victory
  2. Sam Kerr Will Not Rush Chelsea Comeback, Sets Sights On Champions League
  3. Meghalaya's Mynken Secondary School To Face Manipur's TGES In Junior Subroto Cup Final
  4. ENG 2-0 IRE, Nations League: Carsley's Confidence Boosted By Victory Over Ireland
  5. Nations League: Clarke Believes Scotland 'Deserved Something' Following Defeat To Portugal
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Says Next Generation 'Pushing Each Other', After US Open Title
  2. US Open: Jannik Sinner Celebrates Title Win With A Warm Hug From Friend Seal
  3. US Open: Jannik Sinner Opens Up On Big Three's 2024 Absence From Winning Grand Slam Titles
  4. US Open 2024: Taylor Fritz 'Sorry' For Not Providing Crowd With Home Victory
  5. Top Seed Jannik Sinner Delighted To Cap 'Incredible' Year With Second Major Title
Hockey News
  1. India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: Sukhjeet Scores Twice As IND Beat JPN 5-1
  2. IND 5-1 JPN, Asian Champions Trophy: Clinical India Make It Two Wins In Two Games
  3. Pakistan Vs Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: PAK-KOR Settle For 2-2 Draw In Moqi Training Base Classic
  4. Asian Champions Trophy: Korea, Pakistan Draw 2-2 After Scintillating Fourth Quarter In China
  5. China Vs Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Health Ministry Confirms 'Isolated' Mpox Case In Man Who Travelled in India
  2. Day In Pics: September 09, 2024
  3. Haryana Assembly Polls: AAP To Go Solo, Declares 20 Names In First Candidates List
  4. 'No Entry For Non-Hindus, Rohingya Muslims': Signboards In Rudraprayag Sparks Row | Controversy Explained
  5. Damage To Ganesh Idol Triggers Clash, Stone-Pelting In Surat, Cops Injured; 32 Held
Entertainment News
  1. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
  2. Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Gets U/A Certificate By Censor Board With Cuts, Edits and Disclaimers
  3. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  4. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  5. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  2. Lake Charles’ Iconic Capital One Tower Demolished After Hurricane Laura Devastation: A Landmark Falls | Video
  3. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
  4. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
  5. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
World News
  1. Russia Accused Of Violating NATO Airspace Amid Ukraine War | A Look At Moscow's Tensions With The US-led Bloc
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israel Strikes Another Gaza School, Central Syria As Fighting Escalates In West Bank
  3. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  4. Elon Musk Leads Race To Become World’s First Trillionaire By 2027, Report Predicts | These Are The Top 10 In The List
  5. Middle East Tensions: Israeli-Jordanian Border Crossing Closed After Deadly Attack, Israel Airstrike Kills Gaza's Senior Aid Official
Latest Stories
  1. Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates Equestrian Sport At The Games
  3. Paris Paralympics, Day 10 Highlights: Navdeep Singh Wins Gold, Simran Settles For Bronze - India’s Medal Count Reaches 29
  4. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  5. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  6. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For September 7, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs