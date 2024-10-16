SAFF Women's Championship 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Teams, Groups - All You Need To Know

The seventh edition of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) women's tournament kicks off with a clash between bitter rivals India and Pakistan at Kathmandu's picturesque Dasharath Rangasala stadium in Nepal on Thursday (October 17). (More Football News)
India, the five-time champions, are the most successful side and are the obvious favourites. But the Loitongbam Ashalata Devi-led Blue Tigress would be wary of their regional rivals.
In the last edition, India were stunned by hosts Nepal 1-0 in the semi-final -- a result which ended Blue Tigress' stranglehold. Nepal, however, ended second best in the title clash as Krishna Rani Sarkar scored a brace to help Bangladesh to their first title. Interestingly, the defending champions are also in Group A, alongside India and Bangladesh.
Started in 2010, the SAFF Women's Championship has seen national teams from Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka compete for the regional glory. India were the winners in the first five editions, from 2010 to 2019. Nepal, the five-time finalists, are playing hosts for the third successive iteration.
Teams And Groups
Group A: Bangladesh, India, Pakistan
Group B: Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka
SAFF Women's Championship 2024 Complete Schedule
October 17: India vs Pakistan, Group A
October 18: Maldives vs Sri Lanka, Group B
October 18: Nepal vs Bhutan, Group B
October 20: Bangladesh vs Pakistan, Group A
October 21: Maldives vs Nepal, Group B
October 21: Bhutan vs Sri Lanka, Group B
October 23: India vs Bangladesh, Group A
October 24: Maldives vs Bhutan, Group B
October 24: Nepal vs Sri Lanka, Group B
October 27: Semi-Final 1
October 27: Semi-Final 2
October 30: Final
* All the matches will be played at Dasharath Rangasala.
India Squad
Goalkeepers: Payal Ramesh Basude, Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Linthoingambi Devi Maibam;
Defenders: Ashalata Devi Loitongbam, Shilky Devi Hemam, Juli Kishan, Ranjana Chanu Sorokhaibam, Sanju, Dalima Chhibber, Aruna Bag, Linthoingambi Devi Wangkhem;
Midfielders: Priyangka Devi Naorem, Sangita Basfore, Karthika Angamuthu, Bala Devi Ngangom;
Forwards: Rimpa Haldar, Grace Dangmei, Soumya Guguloth, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Manisha, Anju Tamang, Jyoti.
Head Coach: Santosh Kashyap
The 2024 edition of the SAFF Women’s Championship will be broadcast live on Kantipur Max HD in Nepal. For viewers in India, one can catch the action live on the Kantipur Max HD YouTube channel.