Football

Ruben Amorim’s Grand Exit: Sporting CP Thrash Manchester City 4-1 In 'Perfect Farewell'

While Amorim has achieved incredible success at Sporting – winning two Portuguese titles and 10 games out of 10 this season – he said that he understands the need for a different approach at United

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Ruben Amorim UEFA Champions League 2024-25
Ruben Amorim
info_icon

Ruben Amorim was lifted into the air by his players following Sporting CP's 4-1 victory over Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday in his final home game in charge. (More Football News)

City had initially gone a goal ahead through Phil Foden inside four minutes, but the Portuguese side came roaring back.

Viktor Gyokeres equalised before half-time, while Maximilaino Araujo put the home side ahead within seconds of the restart. Gyokeres had his second from a penalty three minutes later, while Erling Haaland hit the bar from the spot in the second half.

The rout was complete with a Gyokeres hat-trick and another penalty with 10 minutes to go, and Amorim agreed after the game that it was a magical way to sign off 

Viktor Gyokeres celebrates his third goal versus Manchester City - null
Sporting CP 4-1 Man City: Viktor Gyokeres' Hat-Trick Gives Ruben Amorim A Perfect Send-Off

BY Stats Perform

"Looking at the game, it was written on the wall," he told reporters. "The opponent missing a penalty. There are days when things have to happen in a certain way.

"I couldn't ask for a better farewell. I'm very happy for this moment. It will still be better if we win in Braga, but I don't think I could ask for better.

"The result helped with the farewell. Everyone deserved this moment. We were very happy here in the [Jose] Alvalade [Stadium]. We've been through difficult times and to finish like this is special."

While Amorim has achieved incredible success at Sporting – winning two Portuguese titles and 10 games out of 10 this season – he said that he understands the need for a different approach at United.

"When I'm at the next club, the approach will have to be different. Not much is taken from here because we will have to play differently in the future," he said.

"Both are historic clubs. It will certainly be a different game."

He also vowed to ignore the press and pressure from social media to begin with.

"I'm certainly not going to read anything for six months. I did the same at Sporting. I'm not going to read anything or have access to anything. It's the only way to do my job." he said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ICC Test Batting Rankings: Virat Kohli Slips Out Of Top 20 After A Decade
  2. IPL 2025 Auction: Ben Stokes Sits Out, James Anderson And Jofra Archer Set To Feature
  3. Lanka T10 Super League: Venue Announced For Inaugural Edition - Check Here
  4. Jalaj Saxena Creates New Ranji Record; Becomes First Player With 6000 Runs-400 Wickets Double
  5. AFG Vs BAN, 1st ODI: Sharjah Cricket Stadium Becomes First Venue To Host 300 International Matches
Football News
  1. FC Goa Vs Punjab FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: High Flying Shers Meet Upbeat Gaurs
  2. Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Sturm Graz: Nuri Sahin Hails 'Very Important, Deserved Win' For BVB
  3. Ruben Amorim’s Grand Exit: Sporting CP Thrash Manchester City 4-1 In 'Perfect Farewell'
  4. Carlo Ancelotti Expresses Concern Over Real Madrid's Performance After 1-2 Loss To AC Milan
  5. Real Madrid 1-3 AC Milan: Paulo Fonseca Praises Rossoneri's 'Courage' After Well-Earned Win At Los Blancos
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff Ends Iga Swiatek Hoodoo To Reach Last Four
  2. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Finals, Shares Reason On Social Media
  3. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Digs Deep To Trump Paolini, Reach Semi-Finals
  4. Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round
  5. Paris Masters: Zverev Brushes Aside Humbert To Clinch His Seventh ATP 1000 Title - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  5. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Truck-Auto Collision In UP's Hardoi Kills 10, Including 3 Children
  2. J&K Assembly Passes Special Status Resolution; NC Hails It As Fulfilment Of Article 370 Promise, Mehbooba Calls It Half-Hearted
  3. ‘High-Handed’: SC Raps UP Govt For Illegal Demolition Action, Orders Rs 25 Lakhs Compensation
  4. In Pictures: Layers Of Smog Continues To Engulf National Capital Region
  5. PM Modi Congratulates Donald Trump On 'Historic Election Victory'
Entertainment News
  1. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  2. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  3. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  4. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  5. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
US News
  1. US Presidential Election 2024 Results LIVE: Trump Elected 47th President In 'Historic' Comeback
  2. US Elections 2024: Republicans Cross Majority Mark, Trump Declares 'Golden Age' In Victory Speech | Top Quotes
  3. Where Will Trump Take The US Economy?
  4. Donald Trump All Set To Reclaim US Presidency
  5. US Elections: Republicans Poised To Take Control Of Senate; Sarah McBride Becomes First Transgender Elected To Congress
World News
  1. US Presidential Election 2024 Results LIVE: Trump Elected 47th President In 'Historic' Comeback
  2. US Elections 2024: Republicans Cross Majority Mark, Trump Declares 'Golden Age' In Victory Speech | Top Quotes
  3. Where Will Trump Take The US Economy?
  4. In Photos: Special Prayers For Kamala Harris At Ancestral Village In Tamil Nadu
  5. Donald Trump All Set To Reclaim US Presidency
Latest Stories
  1. Election Wrap: More Aid For Girls In Mahayuti Manifesto; INDIA Bloc Promises 10 Lakh Jobs In Jharkhand
  2. AFG Vs BAN, 1st ODI Toss Update: Afghanistan Bat First Against Bangladesh; Check Playing XIs
  3. ‘High-Handed’: SC Raps UP Govt For Illegal Demolition Action, Orders Rs 25 Lakhs Compensation
  4. US Presidential Election 2024 Results LIVE: Trump Elected 47th President In 'Historic' Comeback
  5. Who Is Ding Liren? The Forgotten World Champ Set To Face D Gukesh In Chess Championship
  6. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  7. Horoscope For November 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival