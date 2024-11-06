Ruben Amorim’s Grand Exit: Sporting CP Thrash Manchester City 4-1 In 'Perfect Farewell'

Ruben Amorim was lifted into the air by his players following Sporting CP's 4-1 victory over Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday in his final home game in charge. (More Football News)
City had initially gone a goal ahead through Phil Foden inside four minutes, but the Portuguese side came roaring back.
Viktor Gyokeres equalised before half-time, while Maximilaino Araujo put the home side ahead within seconds of the restart. Gyokeres had his second from a penalty three minutes later, while Erling Haaland hit the bar from the spot in the second half.
The rout was complete with a Gyokeres hat-trick and another penalty with 10 minutes to go, and Amorim agreed after the game that it was a magical way to sign off
"Looking at the game, it was written on the wall," he told reporters. "The opponent missing a penalty. There are days when things have to happen in a certain way.
"I couldn't ask for a better farewell. I'm very happy for this moment. It will still be better if we win in Braga, but I don't think I could ask for better.
"The result helped with the farewell. Everyone deserved this moment. We were very happy here in the [Jose] Alvalade [Stadium]. We've been through difficult times and to finish like this is special."
While Amorim has achieved incredible success at Sporting – winning two Portuguese titles and 10 games out of 10 this season – he said that he understands the need for a different approach at United.
"When I'm at the next club, the approach will have to be different. Not much is taken from here because we will have to play differently in the future," he said.
"Both are historic clubs. It will certainly be a different game."
He also vowed to ignore the press and pressure from social media to begin with.
"I'm certainly not going to read anything for six months. I did the same at Sporting. I'm not going to read anything or have access to anything. It's the only way to do my job." he said.