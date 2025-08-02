Ruben Amorim Tight-Lipped On Manchester United Transfers, Focused On Improving Squad

Ruben Amorim remained coy over further Manchester United transfers, but said they are always "looking to improve the team".
United recorded their worst-ever Premier League finish last term, ending the season in 15th, and have already bolstered their forward line, with the signings of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo. They have also added 18-year-old defender Diego Luna to their ranks.
However, they have also been linked with a new striker and goalkeeper due to struggles in previous seasons.
Andre Onana, who has not played during the pre-season tour due to injury, joined United in July 2023 but has failed to find consistency during his two seasons so far.
He has kept 18 Premier League clean sheets and made six errors leading to shots, with four of those resulting in goals.
However, according to Opta's expected goals on target (xGoT) model, Onana has prevented 6.7 goals during that time, while conceding 90 goals.
At the other end of the pitch, United failed to see any players finish in double figures for goals in the league in 2024-25, with Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo their top scorers on eight.
As such, the Red Devils are being linked with a move for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, as well as goalkeepers Emiliano Martinez and Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Asked if he hoped to sign more players, Amorim said: "To hope is a strong word. We are always looking to improve the team.
"And we have some characteristics that we would like to have. But again, it depends on the market. It depends on the sales. We'll see.
"But I'm really happy. And I think even when you talk about Andre, you can see the goalkeepers. Even Tom [Heaton] is leaner, he's a different goalkeeper.
"Altay [Bayindir] did really well, and Onana is going to be better like the other guys that are getting better this year."
United have won both of their matches in the Premier League Summer Series so far, beating West Ham and Bournemouth.
They sit top of the table, needing one point to win the pre-season tournament, and face Everton on Sunday in Atlanta.
Mbeumo is yet to feature for United since signing for them last month, but Amorim confirmed he will feature against the Toffees.
"I'm really excited to see him play and what he can give to our team," Amorim added of the Cameroonian.