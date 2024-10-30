Ruben Amorim: Portuguese Is 'Unsure' On Sporting Lisbon Future Amid Manchester United Interest

Sporting coach Ruben Amorim was unable to give a proper answer when questioned about whether the rumoured interest from Manchester United meant he would be leaving the club soon. (More Football News)
Sporting confirmed earlier on Tuesday that United had made an approach and are willing to pay Amorim's 10m euros (£8.3m) release clause.
But Amorim was in the dugout to oversee Sporting's 3-1 win over Nacional in the Portugal League Cup quarter-final on Tuesday.
The 39-year-old was given a standing ovation by Sporting fans after the triumph, though said he still needs to make a final decision on the move.
"Nothing is decided yet. I don't know if it's the farewell game or not," Amorim said.
He did go on to confirm that the interest from United was legitimate but said that his future had not yet been finalised.
"There is interest from Manchester United, there is the payment of a contract term and when I have something more solid, I will come here and tell my position, because it will be my choice.
"While I don't have everything decided, for one side or the other, I can't tell much more".
Amorim has been reportedly installed as Manchester United's number one target to replace Erik ten Hag, who was sacked as manager on Monday following a 2-1 defeat to West Ham on Sunday.
The defeat left United 14th in the Premier League table, with 11 points from their opening nine matches and just seven above the relegation zone.
Unsurprisingly, Amorim's post-match press conference on Tuesday centred around the rumours about him and vacant post at Old Trafford.
But he did say that he would be in training with Sporting to get ready for Friday's league game against Estrela da Amadora.
Asked if he will be in the dugout at Old Trafford for Manchester United's game against Chelsea on Sunday, Amorim said: "I will be here." But when pressed added: "I don't know."