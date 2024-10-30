Football

Ruben Amorim: Portuguese Is 'Unsure' On Sporting Lisbon Future Amid Manchester United Interest

Sporting confirmed earlier on Tuesday that United had made an approach and are willing to pay Amorim's 10m euros (£8.3m) release clause

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Ruben-Amorim
Ruben Amorim is reportedly on his way to replace ETH at Man United.
info_icon

Sporting coach Ruben Amorim was unable to give a proper answer when questioned about whether the rumoured interest from Manchester United meant he would be leaving the club soon. (More Football News)

Sporting confirmed earlier on Tuesday that United had made an approach and are willing to pay Amorim's 10m euros (£8.3m) release clause.

But Amorim was in the dugout to oversee Sporting's 3-1 win over Nacional in the Portugal League Cup quarter-final on Tuesday. 

The 39-year-old was given a standing ovation by Sporting fans after the triumph, though said he still needs to make a final decision on the move.

"Nothing is decided yet. I don't know if it's the farewell game or not," Amorim said. 

He did go on to confirm that the interest from United was legitimate but said that his future had not yet been finalised.

Bruno Fernandes led the tributes for departing manager Erik ten Hag - null
Erik Ten Hag Sacked: Bruno Fernandes Leads Tributes After Dutchman's Sacking At Manchester United

BY Stats Perform

"There is interest from Manchester United, there is the payment of a contract term and when I have something more solid, I will come here and tell my position, because it will be my choice.

"While I don't have everything decided, for one side or the other, I can't tell much more".

Amorim has been reportedly installed as Manchester United's number one target to replace Erik ten Hag, who was sacked as manager on Monday following a 2-1 defeat to West Ham on Sunday.

The defeat left United 14th in the Premier League table, with 11 points from their opening nine matches and just seven above the relegation zone.

Unsurprisingly, Amorim's post-match press conference on Tuesday centred around the rumours about him and vacant post at Old Trafford.

But he did say that he would be in training with Sporting to get ready for Friday's league game against Estrela da Amadora.

Asked if he will be in the dugout at Old Trafford for Manchester United's game against Chelsea on Sunday, Amorim said: "I will be here." But when pressed added: "I don't know."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Virat Kohli's Glorious Test Career Moving Towards Its End Or A Comeback Remains On Card?
  2. ICC Rankings: Rabada Claims No.1 Test Spot As Bumrah Drops To Third
  3. Cricket Australia Extends Head Coach Andrew McDonald's Term Till 2027
  4. IPL 2025 Retention: Breakdown Of Scenarios For Players To Be Retained And Available Purse
  5. IPL 2025 Retention: What Is Right-To-Match And Why RTM is Important
Football News
  1. Nepal Vs Bangladesh Live Score, SAFF Women’s Championship Final: NEP-W Lock Horns Against BAN-W In Kathmandu
  2. Ruben Amorim: Portuguese Is 'Unsure' On Sporting Lisbon Future Amid Manchester United Interest
  3. German Cup 2nd Round Recap: Wolfsburg Eliminate Dortmund; Holders Bayer Enter Round Of 16
  4. Nottingham Vs West Ham Preview, Premier League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch, Head-To-Head Record
  5. Nepal Vs Bangladesh: ANFA To Personally Handle Ticket Sales For SAFF Women's Championship Final
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters 2024: Rublev's ATP Finals Hopes Dented After Cerundolo Defeat
  2. Paris Masters 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Cruises Past Nicolas Jarry In Opener
  3. Paris Masters 2024: Casper Ruud Crashes Out After Defeat By Jordan Thompson
  4. Paris Masters: Jannik Sinner Second Big Name To Withdraw - Check Reason
  5. ATP Finals 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Pair Qualifies For Season Finale
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  2. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  3. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Greater Noida Meth Lab Bust, Mexican Cartel, And Cannibalism | What We Know
  2. Day In Pics: October 30, 2024
  3. Day In Pics: October 30, 2024
  4. Karnataka: HC Grants Interim Bail To Actor Darshan On Medical Grounds
  5. Salman Khan Gets Death Threat Again With Demand For Rs 2 Crore; Cops Launch Probe
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  2. US Elections 2024: Biden Sparks Row After Calling Trump Supporters 'Garbage'
  3. The Irony That Is American Democracy
  4. Trump Or Harris: Who Owns The Whiteness Of America?
  5. Washington Post, LA Times Decide Against Presidential Endorsements Despite Backlash | Here's Why
World News
  1. In Photos: Hurricane Oscar Devastates Cuba's Guantanamo Province
  2. In Photos: Cars Swept Away, Rivers Overflow As Flash Flood Inundates Spain
  3. Spain Floods: Over 50 Dead And Several Missing After Flash Floods; Train Services Disrupted
  4. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  5. US Elections 2024: Biden Sparks Row After Calling Trump Supporters 'Garbage'
Latest Stories
  1. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  2. IPL 2025 Retention: How Many Players Can A Team Keep - Explained
  3. Kali Puja 2024: Date, Time, Significance And Traditions Of The Shyama Puja
  4. Diwali 2024: Rituals and Traditions You Must Know
  5. Naraka Chaturdashi, Choti Diwali, And Kali Chaudas: All You Need To Know About The Festival
  6. Today's Horoscope For October 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. India-China Border Row: 'Did Not Play Any Role', Says US Amid Disengagement In Ladakh
  8. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know