Erik Ten Hag Sacked: Bruno Fernandes Leads Tributes After Dutchman's Sacking At Manchester United

Ten Hag was relieved of his duties after Sunday's controversial 2-1 defeat to West Ham, leaving the Red Devils 14th in the Premier League table after nine games

Bruno Fernandes led the tributes for departing manager Erik ten Hag
Bruno Fernandes led the tributes for departing Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag after his two-year stint at Old Trafford came to an end on Monday. (More Football News)

Ten Hag was relieved of his duties after Sunday's controversial 2-1 defeat to West Ham, leaving the Red Devils 14th in the Premier League table after nine games.

The 54-year-old was only rewarded a new contract ahead of the new campaign after leading United to an FA Cup triumph over rivals Manchester City - his second trophy in as many seasons after winning the EFL Cup the previous year.

Fernandes played a starring role in those successes, and was a key figure in Ten Hag's side. 

The United captain played more games (120) in all competitions under Ten Hag than any other player, while only Marcus Rashford (42) scored more times during the Dutchman's tenure than Fernandes (29). 

Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim is highly linked to the vacant MUFC post. - X/FabrizioRomano
Manchester United: Who Is Ruben Amorim? Sporting Lisbon Manager Linked To Replace Erik Ten Hag

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"Thanks for everything boss," Fernandes wrote on Instagram. "I appreciate the trust and the moments we share together. I wish you all the best in the future.

"Even knowing the last period hasn’t been great from all of us I hope you fans can keep with you the good things the manager has done for our club!"

Kobbie Mainoo also expressed his gratitude to his former boss, having been handed his senior United debut by Ten Hag in an EFL Cup tie against Charlton Athletic in January 2023.

“Thank you for your trust and belief in me and for giving me the opportunity to play with my boyhood club," Mainoo posted to Instagram. “I wish you all the best for the future”.

Alejandro Garnacho, another player given his first outing for the Red Devils by Ten Hag, also wished the Dutchman well in his next adventure.

"Thank you for everything, boss," Garnacho said. "I will always be grateful to you for giving me the opportunity and the confidence to play for this club.

"It hasn't gone as well as we wanted, but I will remember the good times we had together, and I wish you all the best in the future. Thank you very much Erik."

Ten Hag managed 128 games in all competitions during his time at Old Trafford, winning 72 (D20 L36). 

Only David Moyes (32.4%) lost a higher percentage of his Premier League games as United manager than Ten Hag (31.8%).

United confirmed that Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge as interim head coach during the club's search for a permanent replacement.

