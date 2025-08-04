Ruben Amorim Eyeing 20-year Stint At Manchester United

Ruben Amorim has said he would like to be the manager of Manchester United for the next 20 years.
Amorim took charge of United in November, replacing Erik ten Hag, but oversaw the Red Devils' worst Premier League finish since 1973-74.
They were also beaten in the Europa League final by Tottenham, bringing up their 20th defeat in all competitions, their most since losing 22 in 1973-74.
Amorim has taken charge of 42 games across all competitions for United, winning 17 of those (D8 L17), averaging 1.40 points per match.
The 40-year-old is preparing for his first full season in charge, which begins with a difficult opening Premier League game against Arsenal on August 17.
And while the Portuguese coach is contracted to United until 2027, with the option of a further year, he is eyeing a longer stay at the club.
"I want to stay, I want to stay 20 [years]," he said. "That is my goal and I truly believe in that. Something will happen. It always does.
"In some moments I will be lucky. I had a lot of luck during my career as a manager and my idea is to stay for many years.
"But again we know that the results will dictate that. I know that last season I used all the credits, but I'm ready to start fresh."
United's defeat to Tottenham in the Europa League showpiece means that they enter 2025-26 without European football for the first time since the 2014-15 campaign.
The club last won the Premier League in 2013 under Sir Alex Ferguson, with their best finish in the top flight since coming in 2017-18 and 2020-21, when they came second.
It has been even longer since their last Champions League trophy, beating Chelsea in the 2007-08 final, but Amorim is convinced success will return to Old Trafford.
"I have no doubts," Amorim said. "Because there are some things that you cannot buy and this club has. The pedigree, the history, the fans. We have that. I think that is clear.
"Then the money. We have money. We have money without the Champions League. So we can, we'll have money and more money in the future. And we are doing everything.
"You talk with [CEO] Omar [Berrada] and all these guys, they are making all the strategy to have more money in the future. So that will not be a problem.
"And then I think it's clearly the culture. If we have a different culture, with all that, with all the pedigree, the money, all these things, we can return to our place. And that is clear."