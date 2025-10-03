Rodrigo Bentancur signs a long-term deal with Tottenham Hotspur
He joined Spurs from Juventus in January 2022 and has made 122 appearances
He ranks highly in tackles and successful passes this season under Thomas Frank
Rodrigo Bentancur has committed his future to Tottenham by signing a new long-term contract with the club.
Spurs did not release any further details relating to the length of the deal, but it gives them certainty on Bentancur's future after he was set to become a free agent next year.
Bentancur joined Spurs from Juventus in January 2022 and has gone on to make 122 appearances for them in all competitions, winning the Europa League last season.
The Uruguayan has continued to play a key role since Thomas Frank took over as the club's head coach, making nine appearances in all competitions this season and starting on eight occasions.
Only Joao Palhinha (17) has won more tackles than Bentancur's 11 for Spurs this season, while he ranks fourth in their squad for successful passes (301) and joint-fourth for passes completed in the final third (59).
He told the Tottenham website: "I feel really good and I'm very happy to continue my story with this fantastic club.
"My family are happy; I have fantastic friends and team-mates who work hard every day. I love this club and feel really good here.
"Winning the Europa League was a fantastic moment and we want to build on this now, to win more trophies.
"We have a new head coach, a new captain and I want to enjoy many more years at the club."
Frank added: "I'm extremely happy that Rodrigo has committed his future to the club. It shows his belief in what we are building here and that we are starting a journey which we hope will be really special.
"Rodri is a big part of that. He's a fantastic midfielder who can dictate games and be the glue that holds the team together. He also has the ability to arrive in the penalty area, create goals and score them, too."
Tottenham visit Elland Road to face Leeds United in their seventh game of the Premier League season on Saturday, following back-to-back draws against Brighton and Wolves.