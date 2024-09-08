Rodri 'Will Have To Start Playing', Says Spain Boss Luis De La Fuente

Luis de la Fuente asserted that Rodri "will have to start playing" ahead of Spain's Nations League clash with Switzerland. (More Football News)
Rodri is yet to feature for Manchester City in the Premier League this season after being substituted at half-time during the Euro 2024 final due to a hamstring injury.
The Spanish defensive midfielder made 34 appearances for City in the Premier League last season, scoring eight goals, and is a crucial cog in their midfield.
Despite Pep Guardiola erring on the side of caution to not use Rodri, De la Fuente believes he is ready to play again.
"We always prioritise the player's health. [But] Rodri is perfectly trained and at some point he will have to start playing, either here or with his club," he told the media.
"If we understand that tomorrow he has to start, then he will start without any risk. But then, football is the way it is and anything can happen."
Despite Rodri playing for both a domestic and international side that have recently reached a number of finals, De la Fuente is keen not to treat any players differently.
"Our duty is to represent our country, to put out the best players, to compete to win. We have a huge responsibility, a great prestige to defend and the only way I would know how to do it is to put the players I think are the best,” he added.
"Besides, we have to be fair, and I would not be fair if I protected some more than others because of their club."
Across all competitions, Rodri made 50 appearances for Man City last season, racking up a total of 4,325 minutes, more than any of his team-mates.
He went on to feature in six of Spain's seven Euro 2024 matches, with the fifth most minutes played in the Spanish squad at the tournament (521).
It is an evidently packed schedule, but De la Fuente was keen to point out national teams are thwarted by the congestion just as much as domestic clubs are.
"We think of the players first. But they also have to play with the national team," De la Fuente said.
"The calendar is agreed, we comply with it, nothing else. (But) it's our country, our national team, and I think we should give it the importance it has.
"All the players want to go to the national team and the clubs - without exception - want their players to be internationals. We are victims of this calendar, not the culprits."
The European Champions will hope to defend their Nations League title but De la Fuente did not want to underestimate a Swiss team he felt were only bettered by Spain at the Euros when it came to their level of performance.
"We'll have a very tough opponent in front of us. I think that during the European Championship we were the teams that played best," he suggested.
"Tomorrow we will see two teams of a very high level, perhaps in one of the most important games that could be currently played in Europe. We are planning to try to enhance our strengths and minimise those of our opponents."