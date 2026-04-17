River Plate Vs Boca Juniors Preview, Primera Division: H2H, Live Streaming Of Superclasico – All You Need To Know

Summary of this article
River Plate host Boca Juniors in the 266th Superclasico clash at the Estadio Monumental on Sunday
River sit second in Group B of the Primera Division; Boca Juniors arrive after a 3‑0 Copa Libertadores win
Find out when and where to watch the River Plate vs Boca Juniors Superclassico match live in India and elsewhere
River Plate host Boca Juniors at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires in another edition of the famous Superclasico clash on Sunday. The Argentine Primera Division 2026 Matchday 16 fixture in the Apertura Tournament will be the 266th iteration of the biggest football derby in South America.
Hosts River Plate remain second in Group B of the Primera Division, trailing leaders Independiente Rivadavia by just three points. Los Millonarios sealed a comfortable 1-0 win over Carabobo in the Copa Sudamericana in their last outing, stretching their unbeaten run to nine games across all competitions.
Meanwhile, Boca Juniors come into the match in good form, having thrashed Ecuadorian side Barcelona de Guayaquil 3-0 in the Copa Libertadores group stage clash on Tuesday. The Xeneize remain in fourth place in Group A of the Argentine league, sitting four points behind Velez Sarsfield.
However, the visitors have a problem with Dario Herrera, the referee appointed to oversee the Superclasico. The referee gave a controversial penalty to River during their 2023 meeting, resulting in Miguel Borja scoring the winner.
“We think about playing. I don’t believe anyone has bad intentions,” Boca captain Leandro Paredes said. “We are aware of what happened in that match, but beyond that, we trust ourselves, and that people can make mistakes just like we do, but we’re not worried about it at all.”
There are also concerns about the poor condition of the pitch at the Monumental. In their match against Carabobo, River players were frustrated by sand coming out of the grass pitch. Weather conditions have hampered the switch from summer grass to winter turf in the stadium, causing such bad playing conditions.
“It’s strange for the Monumental pitch to be in bad shape,” Paredes admitted ahead of the Superclasico derby.
River Plate vs Boca Juniors, Superclasico: Head-To-Head Record
River Plate and Boca Juniors have faced each other 265 times. Boca hold the head-to-head advantage in the derby, winning 93 times, compared to 88 victories for River. 84 games have ended in draws.
The last time these two sides faced each other was in November in the league. Boca won the match 2-0 at La Bombonera, with Exequiel Zeballos and Miguel Merentiel scoring the goals.
River Plate vs Boca Juniors, Superclasico: Team News
River Plate will be without a few big names due to injuries. Juan Carlos Portillo and Giorgio Costantini are out for long periods with cruciate ligament injuries. Juan Quintero (muscle), Fausto Vera (sprained knee), Giuliano Galoppo (sprained ankle), Franco Armani (tendon), and Maximiliano Meza (knee) are also ruled out.
Boca Juniors will be without veteran striker Edinson Cavani, who is out until July with a back injury. Augustin Marchesin (cruciate ligament), Carlos Palacios (knee), and Rodrigo Andres Battaglia (Achilles tendon) will also miss the match.
River Plate vs Boca Juniors, Superclasico: Prediction
River Plate’s incredible unbeaten run and home advantage at the Monumental makes them the overwhelming favourites to win Sunday’s Superclasico. Boca will be without some key players, making the task tough for the visitors.
Prediction: River Plate 2-0 Boca Juniors
River Plate vs Boca Juniors, Superclasico: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the River Plate vs Boca Juniors Superclasico match being played?
The River Plate vs Boca Juniors Superclasico match will be played on Sunday, April 19, 2026. In India, the match will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on Monday. The game will be hosted at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.
Where to watch the River Plate vs Boca Juniors Superclasico match live in India?
The River Plate vs Boca Juniors Superclasico match will not be live-streamed or televised on any platforms in India.
Where to watch the River Plate vs Boca Juniors Superclasico match live elsewhere?
In Argentina, fans can watch the River Plate vs Boca Juniors Superclasico match live on TNT Sports, ESPN Premium, Disney+ Premium, and Max.