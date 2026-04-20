River Plate 0-1 Boca Juniors, Primera Division 2025-26: Paredes' Penalty Earns Superclasico Honours
Boca Juniors defeated River Plate 1-0 at the Monumental Stadium in a tight Superclásico with few clear chances and a controversial ending. The game's only came in the first-half stoppage time when Leandro Paredes scored from the penalty spot after a handball by Lautaro Rivero. River Plate tried their best to get back in the game and so they did via Salas, who came on for the injured Driussi. After a mistake by Boca, Salas did manage to shoot on goal but his effort went wide. Later in the match, Acuña sent in a few dangerous crosses, but no one could finish them. In the end, Boca held on to a vital win and extended their unbeaten run, while River were left frustrated.
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