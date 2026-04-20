River Plate 0-1 Boca Juniors, Primera Division 2025-26: Paredes' Penalty Earns Superclasico Honours

Boca Juniors defeated River Plate 1-0 at the Monumental Stadium in a tight Superclásico with few clear chances and a controversial ending. The game's only came in the first-half stoppage time when Leandro Paredes scored from the penalty spot after a handball by Lautaro Rivero. River Plate tried their best to get back in the game and so they did via Salas, who came on for the injured Driussi. After a mistake by Boca, Salas did manage to shoot on goal but his effort went wide. Later in the match, Acuña sent in a few dangerous crosses, but no one could finish them. In the end, Boca held on to a vital win and extended their unbeaten run, while River were left frustrated.

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River Plate vs Boca Juniors Argentine soccer league Primera Division-Ander Herrera
Boca Juniors' Ander Herrera celebrates defeating River Plate in an Argentine soccer league match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
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River Plate vs Boca Juniors Argentine soccer league Primera Division-
Players of Boca Juniors celebrate defeating River Plate in an Argentine soccer league match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
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River Plate vs Boca Juniors Argentine soccer league Primera Division-River Plate fans
River Plate fans watch from the stands an Argentine league match against Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
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River Plate vs Boca Juniors Argentine soccer league Primera Division-Joaquin Freitas
River Plate's Joaquin Freitas, left, and Boca Juniors' Milton Delgado vie for the ball during an Argentine soccer league match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
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River Plate vs Boca Juniors Argentine soccer league Primera Division-Miguel Merentiel
Boca Juniors' Miguel Merentiel controls the ball during an Argentine soccer league match against River Plate in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
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River Plate vs Boca Juniors Argentine soccer league Primera Division-Maximiliano Salas
River Plate's Maximiliano Salas holds his head after missing a chance to score against Boca Juniors during an Argentine soccer league match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
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River Plate vs Boca Juniors Argentine soccer league Primera Division-Lautaro Rivero
River Plate's Lautaro Rivero, left, and Boca Juniors' Adam Bareiro go for a header during an Argentine soccer league match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
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River Plate vs Boca Juniors Argentine soccer league Primera Division-Leandro Paredes
Boca Juniors' Leandro Paredes celebrates scoring from the penalty spot his side's opening goal against River Plate during an Argentine soccer league match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
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River Plate vs Boca Juniors Argentine soccer league Primera Division-Leandro Paredes
Boca Juniors' Leandro Paredes scores from the penalty spot his side's opening goal against River Plate during an Argentine soccer league match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
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River Plate vs Boca Juniors Argentine soccer league Primera Division-River Plate fans
River Plate fans throw paper and confetti as their team enters the field for an Argentine league match against Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Rodrigo Abd
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River Plate vs Boca Juniors Argentine soccer league Primera Division-Leandro Paredes
A commercial jetliner approaches Jorge Newbery Airport during an Argentine league match between River Plate and Boca Juniors at the Monemuntal stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
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